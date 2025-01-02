A Nigerian Catholic priest has allegedly shot a boy dead after the latter set off firecrackers within a church premises.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the incident happened during a Holy Mass celebration, marking the crossover to the New Year 2025.

Sources told this newspaper that the Holy Mass was conducted at St. Colombus Parish Amaimo, a community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

However, PREMIUM TIMES could not confirm the name of the Catholic priest and that of the slain victim by the time this report was filed.

Investigation and arrest

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo State, confirmed the development in a message on Thursday.

“A detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain the remote facts surrounding the incident,” Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

The police spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that the police have arrested the Catholic priest over the incident.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“He’s currently in our custody,” he said of the Catholic priest.

PREMIUM TIMES asked Mr Okoye about the circumstances of the incident and how the cleric got the rifle.

“I don’t know if the act was intentional. I don’t think so. But we are still investigating,” he responded.

Ban

The Nigeria Police Force has banned fireworks, which are often set off during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, had, on 1 December 2024, reiterated the ban on the sale, use, and distribution of firecrackers in the state.

“This measure, in place for some time, is essential for public safety, preventing injuries, and reducing the risks of fires and accidents caused by fireworks,” Mr Danjuma had said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

