Nollywood, the world’s second-largest film industry by output, has evolved through distinct eras—from the 19th century to the present.

Since colonial times, the Golden Age, the video film era, and now the New Nigerian Cinema and streaming era, Nollywood has profoundly influenced millions across Nigeria and Africa’s cultural values, beliefs, and perspectives.

Yet, despite its global success, much of this storied evolution remains undocumented.

To this end, The MoNICA Centre and Lufodo Group have partnered to create a permanent exhibition at the historic Glover Memorial Hall in the heart of Lagos Island.

The idea is to establish a new Lagos museum dedicated to preserving Nigeria’s film history, just as the permanent exhibition will open in February 2025 at the Glover Memorial Hall.

In a statement on Saturday, the co-CEO of Glover Memorial Hall, Joke Silva, said: “Hosting Losing Daylight as a permanent exhibition here is a perfect fit. This venue played an instrumental role in shaping the film industry we celebrate today. It’s symbolic, full-circle, and a reminder of how art and culture thrive when institutions join forces.”

Taiwo Adeyemi, director of The MoNICA Centre, emphasised the urgency of this endeavour, saying that collecting, curating, and celebrating this history has become more essential than ever. Making it accessible for younger generations is key to preserving this legacy.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Losing Daylight

The idea and partnership began in 2023 with Losing Daylight, a multisensory exhibition that captured Lagos’ attention by addressing the absence of documented history in Nigeria’s film industry.

The exhibition blended art and history, showcasing film relics such as vintage posters, equipment, scripts, VHS tapes, costumes, and installations that reimagined the golden days of Nigerian cinema.

Temporarily hosted at intervals over three months, Losing Daylight welcomed thousands of film enthusiasts and culture custodians in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, TikTok, and 37 Lagos.

During the event, Mr Adeyemi hinted at plans for a permanent home for the collection, ensuring accessibility beyond special events. Now formalised as The MoNICA Centre, short for the Museum of Nigerian Cinema and Art, is a registered nonprofit committed to becoming a cultural hub for African art. “This partnership with Glover Memorial Hall is a major step toward realising that vision,” he added.

Glover Memorial Hall was built in 1887 to honour Captain John Glover, the Governor of the Lagos Colony. Glover Memorial Hall is steeped in history. In 1903, the venue hosted Nigeria’s first public film screening marking it as pivotal in the early days of Nigerian film culture.

The hall has been a stage for iconic theatre artists such as Kola Ogunmola, Oyin Adejobi, and Hubert Ogunde, whose provocative play Yoruba Ronu sparked government censorship in 1978. It also hosted notable events, including the screening of Wole Soyinka’s Kongi’s Harvest, the W.E.B. Du Bois lecture, and unforgettable performances by jazz greats like Duke Ellington.

The Lagos State Government handed over management of the hall in 2022 to Lufodo Group, founded by Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, with Soji Jacobs at the helm, in partnership with Ciuci Consulting, under the leadership of Chukwuka Monye. Following renovations, Glover Hall remains an important venue for culturally significant events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

