The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned electricity rationing exercise in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa due to the ongoing road dualisation project by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement Friday night.

Earlier on Friday, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said that many parts of the Nigerian capital will be without electricity for 16 days.

The AEDC said there would be power interruption between 6 and 21 January in some parts of Abuja due to the relocation of transmission infrastructure by the FCDA.

In its statement, the TCN said there will be a rationing of electricity supply for AEDC’s customers in Kubwa, Karu, Maraba, Nyanya, Masaka, Keffi, Kukwaba, and Apo Mechanic.

This, it said, will also affect parts of Lugbe, Trademore Estate, Pyakasa, Sabon Lugbe Chika Alaita axis.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) notifies the public that due to the Federal Capital Development Agency’s (FCDA) road dualisation project along the Apo axis, eight number 132kV and 33kV towers will be relocated along the Kukwaba/Apo 132kV line (Outer Southern Expressway route).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“This relocation work will necessitate a planned power outage from Monday, 6 to 20 January 2025 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, which is the estimated duration for the dismantling and construction of the towers as well as restringing of the power cables that would enable resumption of bulk power supply to the Apo Transmission Substation from Gwagwalada Substation.

“While the relocation of the transmission towers is a necessity for the road completion project, TCN apologises for the inconvenience this planned power outage will cause and assures that power supply will be restored as soon as the towers relocation and cable stringing are completed,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

