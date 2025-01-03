The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said on Friday that many parts of the Nigerian capital will be without electricity for 16 days.

The AEDC, the sole grid electricity provider to the Nigerian capital, said there would be power interruption between 6 and 21 January in some parts of Abuja.

It made this known in a statement posted via its official X handle on Friday.

It explained that the power interruptions are due to the relocation of transmission infrastructure by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“Please be informed that there will be power interruptions from January 6-21, 2025, due to FCDA relocating the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway,” the statement said.

According to the statement, areas that will experience outages during the period of the exercise include Lugbe & environs, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC HQ, Coca Cola, Railway, FMC.

Others are parts of Apo, parts of Gudu, Gbazango & environs, Parts of Kubwa, Bwari & environs, parts of Jahi, parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi & environs, and other parts of Abuja.

“We regret any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” it said.

Nigerians regularly experience electricity cuts with a majority of the population enjoying less than 16 hours of electricity daily, and millions going days without electricity.

The reasons for the electricity shortages range from low power generation, to transmission problems and also distribution problems.

Electricity is generated by private electricity companies (GenCos), while transmission is handled by a government monopoly (TCN). The distribution is handled by various privatised companies operating in different parts of the country.

