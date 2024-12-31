Ekiti State Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye has assured Ekiti citizens to expect more dividends of democracy from Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration in 2025.

Mrs Afuye spoke on Tuesday while distributing palliatives to groups and members of the community in Ikere-Ekiti, including the women at the Akayeijo royal compound

She said efforts would be made to extend the economic frontiers to all.

Mrs Afuye distributed cash gifts to members of the Monisade Christianah Afuye Ladies and Boys associations, the drivers’ unions, motorcycle associations, and other strata of the society to mark the new year celebration.

The deputy governor appreciated Ikere citizens for standing by the governor to deliver on his six-point agenda, which includes job creation and youth development, agriculture and rural development, arts and culture, and other thematic areas of development.

Mrs Afuye stated that Governor Oyebanji views the citizens of Ekiti as his employers and is committed to showing them unwavering respect through inclusive governance and the prudent management of public funds.

“You can see that this government has been fair to Ikere-Ekiti in road infrastructure and political appointments.

“Ikere-Ekiti people must reciprocate this gesture with massive votes in the 2026 governorship election.

“On behalf of the governor, I appreciate all Ikere women and other good citizens for displaying love towards this government.

“We really value your support, love, and prayers always. This is a little we can do to support you,” she said.

Applauding the deputy governor on behalf of the beneficiaries, Florence Adegboye commended the working relationship between the governor and the deputy governor

According to her, such stability has profited the state.

“Governor Oyebanji has been a source of inspiration and benefit to us in Ikere-Ekiti.

“Apart from making one of our daughters a deputy governor, he has done so many projects to benefit us economically and socially.

“We have no choice but to vote massively for him in 2026 to reciprocate his good gestures,” Mrs Adegboye said.

NAN

