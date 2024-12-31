Fifteen months after his untimely death, Nigerian musician Mohbad is yet to find peace—literally. Born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba in Ketu, Lagos State, Mohbad rose to fame with his hit songs Feel Good” and “KPK (Ko Por Ke)’’ and was known for his unique blend of Afro Pop and street music.

Fans hoped 2024 would be the year justice finally prevailed, but instead, the year ends with his body still unburied and questions surrounding his death unanswered.

The 27-year-old rising star died on 12 September 2023 under suspicious circumstances after treatment from an unlicensed nurse. An autopsy was conducted that same month, but the results were deemed inconclusive due to the advanced state of decomposition of his body. In death, Mohbad achieved the global recognition he had long sought, becoming the 46th best-selling digital artiste in the world within a week of his passing. This is a testament to his talent and the profound impact on the music industry, a void that remains unfilled.

Despite the current state of affairs, 2025 might bring the closure fans seek. The public’s demand for justice is palpable, a testament to Mohbad’s impact on his audience. For now, his story is a stark reminder of the need for swift justice in the face of tragedy.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES highlights the principal characters in the #JusticeForMohbad.

Naira Marley (Azeez Fashola):

As the founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley played a key role in launching Mohbad’s music career. However, their professional relationship soured, leading to Mohbad leaving the label in 2022. After his departure, Mohbad accused Naira Marley of orchestrating assaults against him, claims that Naira Marley denied.

Following Mohbad’s death in September 2023, public outrage and suspicion grew due to their troubled history. Many accused Naira Marley of being involved, but he publicly denied any role in Mohbad’s death or harming him while alive.

On 4 October 2023, Naira Marley voluntarily turned himself in to assist police investigations. He was detained alongside his associate, Sam Larry, who was arrested on 28 September 2023.

They were held for alleged involvement in the events surrounding Mohbad’s death. During detention, Naira Marley maintained his innocence and released an “Official Interview” music video to address the accusations.

He tagged the claims baseless, expressed frustration over the controversy, and prayed for the truth to emerge. After approximately 44 days in custody, Naira Marley and Sam Larry were granted bail on 18 November 2023.

Post-release, Naira Marley pursued legal action to defend his reputation. On 31 October 2023, he and Sam Larry sued the Lagos State Police and a magistrate for N20 million in damages over their prolonged detention. He also filed a N500 million defamation lawsuit against actress Iyabo Ojo for linking him to Mohbad’s death, demanding a public apology for her statements.

Sam Larry (Samson Balogun):

Just like his associate, Naira Marley, music promoter Sam Larry came under intense scrutiny following the death. Accused of being involved in incidents that troubled the late singer, Larry’s name surfaced in allegations and police investigations.

In June 2023, Mohbad filed a petition accusing Larry of leading an armed group to disrupt his video shoot, damaging property and issuing threats to his life. The petition, widely publicised after Mohbad’s death, gained fresh traction and highlighted ongoing tensions between Sam Larry and the singer.

On 28 September 2023, Larry was detained by the Lagos State Police as part of investigations into Mohbad’s death. During his approximately 21-day detention, Larry denied involvement in Mohbad’s death, asserting that any disagreements he had with the late singer were strictly professional. He was released on bail in November 2023 after spending 50 days in custody. Despite his release, Sam Larry faced relentless backlash online. Social media posts attract curses and hostile comments, and Mohbad’s mother accused him and Naira Marley of making her son’s life difficult.

Larry has attempted to rebuild his reputation, including embarking on a Hajj pilgrimage and engaging in philanthropy, but the public remains largely unforgiving. He has called for an end to false accusations and said he is entrusting his reputation to God. However, the controversies surrounding him continue to overshadow his philanthropic gestures.

Prime Boy (Owodunni Ibrahim):

Prime Boy, the late singer’s childhood friend, was closely associated with Marlian Records and had ties with Naira Marley.

Following Mohbad’s death on 12 September 2023, social media rumours suggested a fallout between the two, which Prime Boy denied, insisting they were on good terms. On 4 October 2023, the Lagos State Police declared him wanted for failing to respond to invitations for questioning regarding Mohbad’s death. A N1 million bounty was announced for information leading to his arrest.

Within 24 hours, Prime Boy turned himself in and was detained for interrogation. Before being declared wanted, he released a tribute song, Tribute to Mohbad, highlighting their friendship and Mohbad’s struggles. Despite this, public suspicion persisted, fuelled by accusations from Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi.

In October, Prime Boy filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian Police, alleging a violation of his rights and seeking to remove his name from the wanted list. While the police assured a thorough investigation, Prime Boy’s reputation faces challenges amidst ongoing public scrutiny.

Mohbad’s Father (Joseph Aloba):

If there’s one person at the forefront of the Justice for Mohbad movement, it’ll be Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba. Before Mohbad’s body was exhumed weeks after his death, Mr Aloba faced criticism for the swift burying of Mohbad less than 24 hours after his death. Mr Aloba defended his decision, citing Yoruba customs that mandate prompt burial when both parents are alive.

In the months following the tragedy, Mr Aloba has consistently called for justice, launching a GoFundMe campaign to support efforts to uncover the truth about Mohbad’s demise. He has also been vocal in media interviews, shedding light on Mohbad’s early life, career, and struggles.

Mr Aloba’s relationship with Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has been strained, with accusations of dishonesty and insensitivity surrounding the events leading to the singer’s death.

In November 2023, Mr Aloba participated in inspecting Mohbad’s exhumed remains during the autopsy, reiterating his commitment to the investigation. He insisted that no reburial should occur without his consent to ensure proper procedures were followed.

He also addressed allegations questioning his paternity after Mohbad’s mother alleged he was not the biological father. Aloba refuted these claims, affirming his connection to the late singer.

Throughout the investigation, Mr Aloba has remained vocal on social media, public platforms, and media rounds, emphasising his desire for justice and keeping his son’s case in the spotlight.

Mohbad’s Mother (Abosede Olumiyi):

Abosede Olumiyi, Mohbad’s mum, publicly mourned his loss as she did not reconcile with him before his passing.

She has been vocal in demanding justice for Mohbad, urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death. Mrs Olumiyi has also highlighted Mohbad’s challenges in the music industry, including conflicts with his former record label boss, Naira Marley.

In March 2024, she reflected on her estranged relationship with her son, revealing that they had limited contact for many years. She expressed regret over the distance between them and her lack of awareness of the struggles he endured.

Her relationship with Mohbad’s father has also been a contention; she criticised his absence during Mohbad’s formative years, stating she was the primary caregiver. She raised concerns about Mr Aloba’s involvement in Mohbad’s business affairs, which she found troubling.

The singer’s mom has remained a central figure in the case, sharing her emotions and insights while continuing to call for justice for her late son.

Wunmi (Mohbad’s Widow):

Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi Aloba, has faced immense grief while raising their son, Liam, who was born in April 2023.

She has been active in immortalising Mohbad and seeking justice for his death, often using social media to share her emotions and garner public support. On the first anniversary of Mohbad’s passing, she wrote a poignant tribute expressing her enduring love and sorrow and reflecting on the emptiness left by his absence.

In October 2024, rumours surfaced that Wunmi was pregnant, sparking mixed reactions. Wunmi addressed the rumours on Instagram, stating she prioritises her well-being over public opinion.

Despite the challenges, Wunmi demonstrated resilience by launching a hairline in November 2024. She shared that navigating life as a mother and father to their son had been difficult, but her new venture was a step forward. The initiative garnered widespread support and praise.

Amid ongoing speculation about Liam’s paternity, in October, the family lawyer announced that Wunmi agreed to a DNA test to put the rumours to rest and provide clarity. Throughout the ordeal, she has strongly advocated for her late husband’s legacy and justice.

Wunmi’s Sister (Karimot)

Karimot, the sister of Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, was both a support figure and a controversial presence in the aftermath of the singer’s death. Initially, Karimot stood by her sister, offering emotional and logistical support during the challenging period and joining public appeals for a thorough investigation into Mohbad’s passing.

However, Karimot later accused Wunmi of being involved in Mohbad’s death. She alleged that a heated argument between the couple escalated into a physical altercation, leading to medical intervention that she alleges contributed to Mohbad’s demise. Karimot also accused Wunmi of taking Mohbad’s phone from his mother and diverting his funds into an account in their mother’s name.

Wunmi has denied all allegations, maintaining her innocence and expressing deep grief over her husband’s death. She has chosen not to engage directly with Karimot’s claims, focusing instead on mourning and preserving Mohbad’s legacy. These accusations have added complexity to the family’s efforts to find justice and closure.

Yomi Fabiyi

Yomi Fabiyi, Nigerian actor and producer, has been an outspoken advocate for justice following Mohbad’s death. He actively used his platform to call for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, demanding transparency and accountability from the authorities.

In addition to his public statements, Fabiyi organised and participated in protests to push for justice for Mohbad. He has also called for systemic changes within the entertainment industry to better protect artists from exploitation and harm.

In October 2024, Fabiyi alleged that Mohbad’s neighbour had received a threatening message which warned of surveillance and potential harm. He claimed the message was sent just before a meeting with the CCTV technician from Mohbad’s house to review footage that might shed light on Mohbad’s death. Fabiyi expressed concerns for his safety and fled from Nigeria, stating that he was on the run due to threats against him.

Throughout his advocacy, Fabiyi has addressed several aspects of the case, including the paternity of Mohbad’s child, while continuing to lead efforts for justice and keeping the public informed.

VDM and Iyabo Ojo:

VeryDarkMan (VDM) and Iyabo Ojo, prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry, are united on the #JusticeForMohbad cause but divided by personal ideals. Following Mohbad’s death, Iyabo visited the singer’s family to offer condolences and met with his mother.

She intervened in disputes between Mohbad’s mother and widow, Wunmi. Iyabo also visited the Lagos State government secretariat to discuss Mohbad’s case, using her platform to advocate for justice.

The duo used their platforms to amplify calls for justice, stressing the importance of a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohabd’s demise.

They have also advocated for reforms within the entertainment industry, calling for better protection and support for entertainers. Mohbad’s case was highlighted as a catalyst for necessary changes in industry practice.

However, VDM and Iyabo’s relationship has been fraught with public disputes. VDM accused Iyabo of manipulating Mohbad’s widow by allegedly accessing her (Wunmi) Instagram account. VDM claimed to have evidence of Iyabo’s involvement in managing Wunmi’s account, a claim Iyabo debunked.

In response, Iyabo publicly criticised VDM, calling him manipulative, deceitful, and toxic, accusing him of tarnishing his reputation to gain relevance. In November, Iyabo addressed rumours linking her to Mohbad’s death. During an interview with comedian AY, she denied the allegations, emphasising that she was abroad when Mohbad died. She also questioned the logic behind the accusations, pointing out her support for the exhumation of Mohbad’s body, which she argued would not have occurred if she were involved in his death. Iyabo also criticised the inconsistency in the actions of Mohbad’s family and urged the public to be cautious with the information circulating on social media.

Lagos State Government and Police

The singer’s death also led to a comprehensive investigation by the Lagos State Police Command. This directive was given on 16 September 2023 amid growing public concern and speculation regarding the cause of his demise.

The investigation was initiated promptly by the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, who directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

The Lagos State Government pledged its full support to ensure a swift and unbiased investigation. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu met with the State Commissioner of Police to strategise on the next steps. The government committed to providing the necessary resources to aid the investigative process.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Mohbad’s body was exhumed on 21 September 2023, and an autopsy was performed on the same day. The autopsy was conducted to determine the exact cause of death, and the body was subsequently returned to the mortuary. The police emphasised that the investigation was ongoing, with the authorities vowing to uncover the truth.

On 4 October 2023, Primeboy was declared wanted by the police for questioning and was later arrested and interrogated. Further developments in the investigation revealed that Mohbad’s condition worsened after receiving an injection from an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who became a key suspect.

A coroner’s inquest was also pursued in response to growing calls for justice, including from the Department of State Services (DSS) and human rights lawyer Femi Falana. The investigation into Mohbad’s death mirrored the intensity of the 2020 #EndSARS protests, with many groups warning of escalating unrest if justice was not served.

Throughout the investigation, Mohbad’s widow provided valuable testimony explaining her husband’s struggles after leaving Naira Marley’s record label. She revealed that he had been in good health before joining the label but had experienced financial hardships and isolation afterwards. The ongoing investigation continues to fuel public interest as many await answers regarding Mohbad’s untimely death.

Again, Mohbad’s justice lingers like a song stuck on repeat—haunting, unresolved, and full of what-ifs. As the clock ticks toward 2025, fans wonder: Will the new year bring the peace they’ve longed for, or will the questions persist unanswered?

