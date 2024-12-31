Resident doctors at the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), have begun an indefinite strike over the non-payment of hazard allowances and poor working conditions.

The strike action, which began on Monday, followed a peaceful protest within the hospital’s premises.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the health workers downed tools after repeated unmet demands by the hospital’s management.

The doctors are demanding, amongst other issues, the immediate resolution to irregularities and discrepancies in salary payments, as well as the full implementation of the new minimum wage.

They are also calling for an end to illegal deductions from their salaries, a review of exorbitant tax payments, and payment of all hazard allowance arrears.

Doctor’s demands

Speaking with journalists, the President of ARD in the state, Olaogbe Kehinde, said the strike action became inevitable because the doctors were overstretched and could no longer work due to the non-payment of their arrears.

Mr Kehinde said many doctors in the state had resigned from their jobs while others left without prior notification due to poor working conditions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He stated that the hospital’s management had ignored their request for a review of these conditions.

“We demand the correction of irregularities and discrepancies in salary payments, the implementation of the new minimum wage scale, and parity in salary payments with other tertiary hospitals as stipulated in the teaching hospital constitution, among other issues,” he said.

Mr Kehinde said the strike action was a difficult decision, but the doctors could no longer work under conditions that undermine their well-being and compromise patients’ care.

He urged the state government to expedite payment of all outstanding salaries and allowances, improve working conditions at the three centres across the state, and ensure prompt implementation of their demands.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this strike may cause to patients and the public,” he said.

In his remarks, the Immediate past President of ARD, John Matthew, stated that the disparity between the salaries of doctors in Ondo State and those in other states is significant, largely due to illegal deductions and taxes.

Mr Matthew noted that many doctors in the state have taken up appointments in other states.

“We will not return to work until our demands are met. Money is the core issue because that is what is driving doctors away,” he said.

“There is a huge disparity in payment between Ondo and Ogun States. Doctors will go to states that are offering them good welfare packages but they are worsening the terrible welfare here.”

Ongoing efforts

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Gbala Micheal, pleaded with the striking doctors for more time to enable management address their grievances.

Mr Micheal said the state government would invite the striking doctors to a meeting and address their agitations.

The doctors had in April embarked on a 14-day warning strike, citing the same reasons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

