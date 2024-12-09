The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged to explore various means to improve Nigeria’s security.

Mr Oluyede, a lieutenant general, made this statement while addressing State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

He reassured the president of his commitment to achieving better security results, seeking his continued support.

He also briefed the president on his recent visits to two theatres of operation in the North-west and North-east regions.

During his visits, Mr Oluyede emphasised the need to end all forms of insecurity in Nigeria, promising to implement changes to achieve better results.

To tackle the ‘Lukarawas,’ a new terrorist group in the North-western part of Nigeria, the army chief planned to collaborate with neighbouring countries.

“We will work with our neighbours to ensure the Lukarawas are taken out of our borders.

“With Niger Republic on board, we expect to soon eliminate the Lukarawas,” Mr Oluyede said.

All-inclusive leadership

Meanwhile, Mr Oluyede hasl promised to adopt an all-inclusive leadership approach to foster a collaborative and effective army to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

He gave the pledge while addressing Principal Staff Officers after Regimental Quarter Guard procedure for his formal taking over of command as the 24th COAS on Monday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, a major general, on Monday in Abuja.

The COAS commended the officers and soldiers for the support, strength, and commitment shown during the solemn period leading to the burial of the erstwhile COAS, Taoreed Lagbaja.

He emphasised the importance of innovation in proffering security solutions and urged commanders to think creatively and develop novel strategies to combat emerging threats.

Mr Oluyede assured of his commitment to providing the troops with the needed support and morale toward ending terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

He said the army recognised the fluidity of the emerging security challenges as well as the rapidly evolving security landscape, and was determined to stay ahead of the curve.

He enjoined commanders at all levels to fashion out innovative ways to end terrorism and insurgency in the North-east and other volatile regions in the country.

Earlier, the Chief of Administration, Ohwonigho Akpor, a major general, described the event as a solemn regimental procedure, where the old Nigerian Army flag had to be retired to museum for custody.

Mr Akpor said it was supposed to be presented to the outgoing COAS for retention, as an honour and reminder of his command of the Nigerian army.

(NAN)

