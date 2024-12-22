Vice-President Kashim Shettima says the Federal Government will support families of stampede victims nationwide.

In his condolence message on Sunday in Abuja, Mr Shettima expressed sorrow over the losses and offered prayers and condolences to the affected families.

The Vice-President, who described the incidents as a national tragedy, revealed that the federal government had directed relevant agencies to provide immediate support to affected families.

“I am extremely saddened by these tragic incidents that have claimed innocent lives.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the grieving families of all victims, including those who sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

“I am particularly distraught by the fact that so many lives of Nigerians, particularly children, have been lost in stampedes that ought to have been avoided through proper planning and organisation,” he said.

Mr Shettima stated that the loss of lives was not for individual states but for the entire nation.

“May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed. We stand ready to support the bereaved families through this difficult period, and no effort will be spared in providing the necessary assistance they need.

“To those currently receiving treatment in various hospitals, their recovery is our priority, and we will stand with them through this challenging time,” said Mr Shettima.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Saturday in Okija, Anambra, a Christmas palliative distribution turned tragic, with 22 persons losing their lives and several others injured during an early morning stampede.

The same day in Abuja, another tragedy struck when ten persons died during an annual Christmas food-sharing event at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama.

There was also a stampede on Wednesday at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan, Oyo State, where several children lost their lives, and others sustained injuries during a holiday fun fair.

(NAN)

