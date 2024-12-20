The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, refused to grant bail to Olamide Thomas, the nurse and activist, who was detained over her social media remarks against President Bola Tinubu, his son, Seyi Tinubu, and others.

Ms Thomas’ lawyers orally applied for her bail on Friday following her arraignment by the police on three counts of cyberbullying. She pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

However, the judge, Emeka Nwike, rejected the oral bail application, directing the defence team to file a formal request.

The defence lawyers had pleaded with the judge to grant bail to Ms Thomas, who was already held for one week, on the grounds of her “long detention and poor health.”

Rejecting the request, the judge said he would only entertain a formal, written bail application, which the prosecution would have the opportunity to reply to.

He then ordered the remand of the defendant in Suleja Correctional Centre in the neighbouring Niger State.

The police arrested Ms Thomas in Somolu, Lagos State, on Friday, 13 December, over allegations of cursing and wishing death upon Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Tinubu, as well as the children of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Police Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi.

She live-streamed the video on her Facebook page on 20 October, shortly after she was reportedly brutalised by police officers during the #EndSARS memorial procession at the Lekki Tollgate.

On the day after her arrest, the police flew her to Abuja for further interrogation by the National Cyber-Crime Centre (NCCC) of the Nigerian police and subsequent prosecution.

Charges

One of the three charges read to her in court on Friday alleged that Ms Thomas, during her video transmission, made remarks in Yoruba that included placing curses on Seyi Tinubu, wishing him death, and predicting calamity for the Tinubu family within the year. The charge stated that these comments were made “with intent to bully, threaten, and harass the person of Mr Seyi Tinubu,” adding that “such communication places the said Mr Seyi Tinubu in fear of death, violence, or bodily harm.”

The second count similarly accused her of bullying, threatening, and harassing Mr Egbetokun in the same video transmission, causing him to fear death, violence, or bodily harm.

In the third count, the police alleged that she made curses directed at Mr Adejobi, the police spokesperson, claiming his children would die before his eyes and that he would bury all his children in a single day. The charge stated that these comments were also made “with intent to bully, threaten, and harass the person of M Muyiwa Adejobi,” adding that “such communication places him in fear of the death of his loved ones.”

The prosecution said each of the three counts was contrary to and punishable under section 24 (2) (a) Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc, Amendment) Act, 2024.

Ms Thomas pleaded not guilty to all three counts on Friday.

The defendant was brought to court from the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital, Garki, Abuja where she was receiving medical treatment after she slumped in police custody on Thursday.

The defence lawyers agreed to file the formal bail application before the court would assign a date for hearing it.

The trial judge adjourned the matter till 30 December for commencement of trial.

#EndSARS memorial

On 20 October, police reportedly arrested about 23 activists who had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the #EndSARS protest. Officers initially dispersed the crowd using teargas before detaining the activists and transporting them in a Black Maria to Panti Police Station in Yaba, where they were held.

The date marks the tragic events of 20 October 2020, when Nigerian security forces, particularly the Army, opened fire on peaceful protesters at the tollgate, which had become the epicentre of the dayslong #EndSARS movement against police brutality. Many were injured or killed during the incident.

Since then, 20 October has been observed by Nigerians to honour the victims and reflect on the struggle against police highhandedness and systemic governance issues. However, the police have consistently blocked #EndSARS memorial gatherings at the site each year.

