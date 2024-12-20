The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has given owners of the 762 plots of land in Maitama II District, Cadastral Zone, A10, Abuja, a fresh two-week ultimatum to pay for their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) or risk final revocation of their allocation.

According to a statement on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the minister reiterated that the primary interest was not for people to lose their lands but to get them to make necessary payments to the government.

The statement read, “It should be recalled that on October 5, 2024, a list of 3,273 allottees/title holders that were yet to pay for their C-of-O was published. They were offered two weeks to pay their bills or lose their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) titles. Out of the 3,273, a total of 2,511 complied, leaving 762.

“Yesterday, a notice of withdrawal of the R-of-O titles of the 762 defaulters was published.

“Since then, many of the affected allottees have offered to pay, and since the primary aim of the government is to ensure payment, a two-week grace has been given.

“Consequently, the 762 allottees and the 614 others with outstanding payment on C-of-O will have till January 3, 2025, to pay or have their R-of-O titles withdrawn, pursuant to the provisions of Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978.

“After January 3, 2025, there will be no further extension and withdrawal of the R-of-O titles of defaulters will be final.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Wednesday that Mr Wike ordered the revocation of 762 plots of land belonging to prominent politicians and corporate organisations because the owners did not pay for Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O).

Also, 614 others were asked to pay the balance for their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) or risk losing them.

