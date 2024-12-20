Rafatu Idris Salami, so long!

My very dear sister, friend, comrade and professional colleague, passed away overnight, bringing to closure our 36-year old relationship which started at the Institute of Basic Studies, Kwara State College of Technology. My subject combination was English-History-Economics. I remember we had basically the same combo but the English Department was our main hub, where we both played a key role in the English Students Association. You were a year ahead, so when you were elected Secretary, I was elected your deputy.

Upon your graduation, I was elected substantive Secretary. I took over your role in ESA and we thought we had parted ways until we met again at the University of Abuja as pioneer students. We continued the activism with new friends and comrades. Within two years, the authorities expelled us for activism and we started another journey. In that landmark case of Niyi Ibietan & 44 Ors Vs University of Abuja & 2 Ors, you were one of the 44 others. We triumphed over one Nigeria’s most authoritarian university administrations, winning our cases up to the Court of Appeal. Shame would not allow the authorities to proceed to Supreme Court where their defeat was pending.

While the cases lasted, you and I and others enrolled at the Nigerian campus of the Moscow-based International Institute of Journalism, graduating with distinction. We became a family bond together, not by our mutual Kogi ancestry but by ideas, principles and commitment to the ideals of freedom for man and country.

When you showed up on wheelchair 72 hours ago at the Retreat of Voice of Nigeria where you worked, I didn’t know you came to say goodbye to many of us. I had been taking your hugs for more than 30 years, the hug you gave me on the 17th of December was unusual. It was profound and long. I was too restless to interpret it until my phone rang this morning and I received with shock the tragic news of your transition.

Rafatu, I’ve got fond memories of your rare, rekindling love, abhorrence of unfreedoms and the search for peace. Now you have peace. It’s been a long journey of battles but you won at last. So many of us have been concerning about Ahmed, your beloved son, whose life opened a new vista of learning and challenge to you. Ahmed will be fine by the special grace of God.

The Almighty God, to Whom you were a faithful, will take care of Ahmed, and we beseech Him, in His benevolence and mercy, to pardon your limitations and grant you a good place in Aljana Firdaus. AMEN

Odigba, my dear friend, Rafatu!

