Revenue generation, zero budgetary allocation threat

Discussions on the controversial tax reform bills did not take centre stage at the Senate last week as in previous weeks.

The Senate Committee on Finance, initially mandated to undertake further legislative action on the four bills until a committee was constituted to meet with the executive arm, began an investigative hearing on the remittances of revenue-generating agencies.

During the hearing, the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, presented a summary of the federal government’s revenue from January to September.

The finance committee chair, Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), warned that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that fail to provide explanations on their spending for the 2024 budget will not be appropriated funds in the 2025 budget.

The senator said his committee will invite the heads of MDAs to present a breakdown of their spending in the 2024 budget.

Tinubu’s requests for SEDC, NWDC nominees’ confirmation

During the plenary on Tuesday, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read a letter from President Bola Tinubu requesting the confirmation of the chairpersons and other nominees for the South-east Development Commission (SEDC) and North-west Development Commission (NWDC).

The positions nominated include executive directors, managing directors/chief executive officers and members of the boards.

The Senate President said an ad hoc committee would be constituted to review the president’s request.

Mining university underway

The Senate passed a bill establishing the Federal University of Mining and Geo-Science, Jos, Plateau State.

The upper chamber passed the bill after considering the report of its Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, presented by Muntari Dandutse, its chairman.

The bill repeals the Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geo-Science Act, 2018. It was sponsored by the senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Diket Plang.

Senate declares Okpebholo’s seat vacant, holds valedictory session

On Wednesday, Mr Akpabio declared the Edo Central Senatorial District seat vacant.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately organise a bye-election for the senatorial district.

Monday Okpebholo, elected governor of Edo state in September and sworn into office in December, occupied the seat.

Mr Akpabio announced the vacancy during the plenary after reading a letter from the Minority Leader, Abba Moro, requesting that the seat be declared vacant following the occupant’s inauguration as a governor.

In the letter to the Senate President, Mr Moro, representing Benue South Senatorial District, asked the Senate to declare the seat vacant in line with Paragraph D of Section 68 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The development coincided with the valedictory session in honour of Mr Okpebholo to mark his exit from the upper chamber.

During the valedictory session, Mr Akpabio mocked the opposition parties on the outcome of the Edo governorship election.

Mr Akpabio said the opposition parties had not accepted that the ruling APC won the election.

FCT senator protests

FCT senator Ireti Kingibe walked out of the Senate chamber on Thursday after she was prevented from presenting a motion to stop the territory’s minister, Nyesom Wike, from further demolishing buildings in the FCT.

The Senate subsequently constituted a committee headed by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, to investigate the demolitions under the minister who assumed office in August 2023.

Tinubu’s budget presentation request

Mr Akpabio announced that President Bola Tinubu will present the 2025 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He said the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the House of Representatives chamber.

However, it is uncertain if the January-December budget cycle started by the Muhammadu Buhari administration will be maintained. The lawmakers are expected to commence their Christmas/New Year vacation soon.

