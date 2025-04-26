The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised the Chairpersons of the six Area Councils for failing to pay primary school teachers and area council workers, despite the disbursement of funds by the FCT Administration.

During a routine inspection of road projects on Thursday in Abuja, Mr Wike, according to a Daily Trust report expressed frustration over the ongoing strike by primary school teachers, health workers, and other council staff.

He attributed the industrial actions to the council chairpersons’ negligence.

“It’s unfortunate and we have to tell ourselves the simple truth. The Area Council Chairmen, after I have approved money to be sent to them for them to be able to pay the teachers, they were unable to do that,” he said.

“In fact, I got the report yesterday (Wednesday) and I have been able to summon all of them.”

Mr Wike had earlier called for an urgent meeting with the Chairpersons following protests by council workers over unpaid entitlements including demands for the full implementation of the minimum wage.

The minister appealed to the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) for patience, assuring that the issues would be resolved.

”I don’t know why people don’t have conscience that these are teachers who take care of our children and you are happy that you are not paying them their salaries,” he said.

“This are primary school teachers, not secondary school teachers. It’s the responsibility of the councils; they are in charge of the primary schools. So, I have summoned them to a meeting and also continue to appeal to NUT to give them some time that these things will be sorted out.”

The minister also emphasised that primary schools in the FCT fall under the purview of the Area Councils.

Background

This recent strike is the lastest in a series of industrial actions by FCT primary school teachers over unpaid salaries and allowances.

In September 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the teachers embarked on a strike over the non-payment of 60 per cent of 25 months’ minimum wage arrears and other entitlements.

The strike was suspended in October 2024 after Mr Wike intervened, promising to settle the outstanding payments.

However, the failure of the Area Councils to fulfill their obligations led to the resumption of the strike.

The NUT has consistently demanded the payment of salary arrears, implementation of salary increases, and payment of allowances agreed upon in 2022.

In December 2024, teachers resumed the strike due to the non-payment of the new N70,000 minimum wage and other entitlements, disrupting terminal examinations.

The NUT stated that the strike would continue until all demands were met.

The repeated strikes have significantly disrupted academic activities in FCT primary schools, with students missing valuable weeks of instruction.

The NUT has urged the Area Council chairmen to fulfill their obligations to prevent further disruptions to the education sector.

