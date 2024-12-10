President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate to screen and confirm the chairpersons and other nominated management and board nominees of the South-east Development Commission (SEDC) and the North-west Development Commission (NWDC).
The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Tuesday.
Apart from the chairpersons, the president nominated persons for the executive directors, managing directors/chief executive officers, and members of the boards.
For the SEDC, President Tinubu nominated Emeka Wogu, a former minister of labour and productivity from Abia State, as chairman, while Mark Okoye was named as the managing director/chief executive officer;
Stanley Ohajuruka, a former speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, was named Executive Director (Finance); Toby Okechukwu Executive Director (Projects); and Sylvester Okonkwo Executive Director (Corporate Services).
Chidi Echeazu and Clifford Ogbede were also appointed executive directors.
The SEDC board members are Ugochukwu Agballah, Okey Ezenwa, Hyacinth Ikpor, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, Hamma Ali Kumo, Edward Onoja, Orure Inima, and Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma.
For the NWDC, Lawal Abdullahi was appointed chairman; Abdullahi Ma’aji, a professor, was named the managing director/chief executive officer.
The board members are Ja’afar Sadeeq, Yahaya Abdulhadi, Yahaya Namahe, Yahaya Abdulhadi, Muhammad Wudil, Shamsu Sule, Nasidi Ali, and Aminu Suleiman.
President Tinubu urged lawmakers to consider expediting confirmation of the nominees.
After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio said the president’s request would be directed to the ad hoc committee to be constituted soon by the Senate.
The chairpersons and board members of the two commissions are expected to be screened by the Senate’s ad hoc committee. After the screening, the committee will present its report to the Senate during the plenary to adopt or reject it.
