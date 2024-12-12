President Bola Tinubu will present the 2025 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this during plenary on Thursday.
Mr Akpabio said the budget presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m., and will be held in the House of Representatives chamber.
Details later…
