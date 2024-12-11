The Senate on Wednesday held a valedictory session for Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

Mr Okpebholo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), served as the senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District from June 2023 to November 2024.

He was elected as governor of Edo State in September and was inaugurated on 12 November.

Mr Okpebholo was admitted into enter the chamber at about 12:34 p.m., after the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, raised a point of order for the Senate to suspend its rules to allow ‘strangers’ into the chamber.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, serving and former members of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The valedictory session was led by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Tributes

Senators took turns to commend Mr Okpebholo for his legislative contributions while at the Senate, particularly as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Procurement.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Akpabio, while reflecting on the contributions of Mr Okpebholo’, said the governor maintained integrity when he served as committtee Chairperson.

He also said the governor was humble throughout his stay in the Senate.

“In the Senate, you are very humble. There is nobody here that has any issue with you. You did so well that the Senate recognised you as chairman of Public Procurement, a duty you carried out well.

“I know a number of people called me, saying the Senate Committee on Procurement is

inviting me to show procurement papers and Mr President can you intervene? I said No , I am not in the business of interfering in the work of the committees. So, go and show your papers that you went through the process,” the senate president said.

On his part, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, congratulated Mr Okpebholo for his inauguration as governor.

He said Mr Okpebholo showcased himself as a man of honor, humble and dedicated lawmaker while he was in the Senate.

Mr Jibrin also said Mr Okpebholo transformed the Senate Committee on Procurement for the better and that he has the interest of the people at heart.

“When he was chairman of public procurement, he changed the committee for the better. He really showed that he was someone that has the interest of people in heart,” he said.

Mr Jibrin described Mr Okpebholo as a “man who doesn’t talk but shows action”.

Edo South Senator, Neda Imasuen, said Mr Okpebholo left good legacies in the Senate especially in the procurement committee.

Mr Imasuen described thecgovernor as a “man of few words but many actions.”

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, described Mr Okpebholo as a humble person and a leader who is ready to serve.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, said the governor has started restoring respect to traditional rulers and embarking on infrastructural developments.

“I’ve never met a man as humble as Okpebholo. I can go home now without fear. He has already taken bold steps to restore respect to the traditional rulers in Edo State. He has started infrastructure” Mr Oshiomhole said.

Gombe Central Senator, Danjuma Goje, advised the governor to weaken the strength of opposition in the state.

Responding, Mr Okpebholo appreciated the senators for supporting him while he was in the Senate and during the campaign exercise.

He specifically expressed appreciation to Messrs Akpabio, Jibrin and Oshiomhole for their roles in his emergence as governor.

The governor said the legislative activities in the Senate made him passionate for good governance.

“My involvement in the business of legislation have helped to drive my passion for good governance, particularly in infrastructure development, security, education, health and so on, in my new role as governor.

“We worked together, we gained successes together and we must always be proud of each other wherever,” Mr Okpebholo said.

Replacement for Okpebholo

Meanwhile, Mr Akpabio has appointed Ondo North Senator, Olajide Ipinsagba, as the new chairperson of Senate Committee on Procurement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

