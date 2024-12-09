Why Simon Ekpa cannot be granted bail – Finnish authorities

Last Monday, we brought you a report about why Simon Ekpa, a controversial pro-Biafra agitator, cannot be granted bail.

A Finnish official revealed that the pro-Biafra agitator cannot be granted bail because the country’s legal system does not permit bail for suspects accused of the kind of offences Mr Ekpa is accused of.

Mr Ekpa, a Finnish-Nigerian citizen, was arrested alongside four others on 21 November on suspicion of terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, the Abia North Senator, Orji-Uzor Kalu, last Monday revealed how the pro-Biafra agitator threatened him over Biafra agitation in the country’s South-east.

Gunmen abduct Catholic priest

On Tuesday, we reported the abduction of a Catholic priest, Gerald Ohaeri, along Ugwogo Nike-Opi Express Road in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Gunmen abducted Mr Ohaeri on 30 November on his way back from Isienu after a function held in the Enugu metropolis.

The cleric was freed about four days later.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Dismantling of IPOB hideout and arrest of suspects

The onslaught against suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) continued last week when security operatives raided and dismantled their hideout in Aku, a community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

Apart from dismantling the hideout, the security operatives also arrested “key suspects.”

IPOB is a group leading an agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

VIDEO: Outrage as police operative ‘invades’ courtroom to arrest suspect

There was outrage in Imo State on Friday when a police operative invaded a court to arrest a suspect.

The operative, Mohammed Abubakar, disrupted a court session during the incident at Orogwo Customary Court in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

The operative was later sentenced to two days in prison for his action.

Ugochinyere Ikenga’s PDP controversy

There was a mild drama on Friday when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State announced the expulsion of Ugochinyere Ikenga, from the PDP.

Mr Ikenga hails from the council area and represents Ideato North-South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The PDP executives in the council area accused the lawmaker of gross indiscipline, insubordination and anti-party activities.

But on Saturday, the National Working Committee of the PDP nullified the expulsion of the lawmaker.

It explained that, in line with the PDP’s constitution and rules, no executive body of the party other than its National Executive Committee has the power to sanction or expel any National Assembly member.

Security operatives in South-east injured in fresh attack by gunmen

The insecurity in the South-east continued last Thursday night, with gunmen attacking police officers at a checkpoint in Anambra State.

The incident occurred at a checkpoint along Umuchu-Amesi-Uga Road in Ajali Community, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The attack, which caused tension among residents, came exactly two weeks after gunmen attacked vigilante operatives along Amesi-Uga Road in Umuchu, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Tension as Nigerian Bishop is declared missing

On Saturday, there was tension in Anambra State after an Anglican Bishop was declared missing.

The missing cleric, Godwin Okpala, is a retired archbishop of the Niger Province and Bishop of Nnewi.

Mr Okpala, a professor, has been missing since Friday morning, the leadership of the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi announced on Saturday.

The missing cleric embarked on a journey to Umuchu alongside his driver, but they were yet to reach their destination more than 24 hours after.

There are fears that the missing cleric might have been abducted by hoodlums given that the area witnessed increased attacks in recent times.

As of the time of this report, the missing cleric was yet to be seen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

