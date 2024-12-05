A Catholic priest who was abducted four days ago by gunmen in Enugu State has been freed.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the priest, Gerald Ohaeri, was abducted on Saturday along the Ugwogo Nike-Opi Express Road in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.
He was abducted on his way back from Isienu after a function held in the Enugu metropolis.
Release
The Secretary of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit, Province of Nigeria in the South-east, Vitalis Anusionwu, announced the cleric’s release in a statement on Wednesday.
Congregation of the Holy Spirit is a religious body of male clerics in the Catholic Church.
Members of the body are often referred to as Holy Ghost fathers.
Mr Anusionwu, also a Catholic priest, said Mr Ohaeri was released “alive and in good health.”
“We thank God and thank you all for your prayers and support all through these rough days,” he said.
He did not indicate if a ransom was paid for his release or not.
Increased kidnap attacks
Like other parts of Enugu, cases of kidnap-for-ransom along the Opi-Nsukka- Ugwogo-Nike Road have increased in recent times.
Civil servants, business owners, politicians, and even students have recently been targets of such attacks in the area.
The latest incident occurred two months after gunmen kidnapped a Nigerian professor, Oguejiofor Ujam, along the Opi-Nsukka- Ugwogo-Nike Road.
Mr Ujam later escaped from activity after security engaged his abductors in a shootout in late October.
The kidnap of the professor occurred hours after gunmen kidnapped an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps along the same road.
The victim, Emeason Chima, was whisked away by the attackers in October.
He was yet to be freed as of the time of this report.
Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnap and release of the Catholic priest, although a separatist group, IPOB, has been blamed for the frequent attacks in the region.
IPOB is seeking the secession of the South-east and some parts of the south-south from Nigeria
