The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the expulsion from the party a House of Representatives member from Imo State, Ugochinyere Ikenga.

Mr Ikenga, who represents Ideato North- South Federal Constituency in the lower chamber, is also the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the executives of the PDP in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State expelled Mr Ikenga from the party.

The lawmaker hails from Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.

The party leaders at the council area accused the lawmaker of gross indiscipline, insubordination and anti-party activities.

‘It’s null and void’

But in a statement on Saturday, the PDP National spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said the party’s NWC has declared the said expulsion as “null and void and of no effect.”

Mr Ologunagba argued that the expulsion of the lawmaker was inconsistent with the PDP’s rules and provision of Sections 57 (7) and 59 (3) of the PDP constitution (as amended in 2017).

The spokesperson quoted the section of the party’s constitution as saying that no executive committee at any level, other than the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP, can discipline or expel any National Assembly member.

“It is therefore clear that no ward, local government or even state chapter of the party has the power to suspend, expel or discipline a member of the National Assembly in any form whatsoever without due recourse to the NWC as provided by the constitution of the PDP,” he said.

‘Organised party’

Mr Ologunagba said the NWC has reiterated that PDP is an organised political party governed by its constitution and rules, maintaining that they would not allow any individual or group at any level to violate their constitution.

“The NWC states that Hon. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu remains a bona-fide member of the PDP with all rights, privileges, recognition, obligations and charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our Party in Imo State and the nation to disregard the purported expulsion,” he said.

The spokesperson said NWC had asked PDP members in Imo State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of the party and the people.

‘I can’t respond to allegations’

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Ikenga on Saturday evening to respond to allegations of gross indiscipline, insubordination and anti-party activities against him.

“I will speak on whatever happened through my usual way. I will not comment yet. Let me find out the rats behind expulsion. I will reply them by live transmission,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed that the allegations against him had been rubbished by the NWC which nullified his expulsion from the PDP.

