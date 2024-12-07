The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled a House of Representatives Member from Imo State, Ugochinyere Ikenga, from the party.

Mr Ikenga, who represents Ideato North- South Federal Constituency, is also the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties.

The PDP spokesperson in Imo State, Lancelot Obiak, said in a statement on Friday that Mr Ikenga was expelled by the party executives in Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.

“The expulsion followed the report of the party’s disciplinary committee, dated 27 November 2024, which investigated misconduct charges against Ugochinyere in line with Section 57 (1-4) of the PDP constitution 2017 as amended,” Mr Obiak said.

Mr Ikenga hails from Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The spokesperson said the Ideato North PDP executives expelled the lawmaker over his alleged gross indiscipline, insubordination and anti-party activities.

“The lawmaker had been suspended at his Umuopia/Umukegwu ward on 14 October, 2024, after failing to honour the invitation to appear before the ward Executive Committee on 5 October, 2024, to answer to allegations of disciplinary offences, and ignoring reminders and further invitation sent to him on October 7 2024,” he stated.

‘Found guilty’

Mr Obiak said the PDP executives found Mr Ugochinyere guilty of failure to attend meetings and participate in activities of the party for “a long time,” explaining that the offences violated Section 58 (1)e) of the PDP constitution 2017 as amended.

The spokesperson added that the lawmaker also allegedly engaged in unauthorised publicity of disputes within the party in violation of Section 58(1)i of the PDP constitution.

He said Mr Ugochinyere also allegedly “formed parallel executive and organs” of the party in his ward, local government area and at national levels.

“Furthermore, he was found guilty of consistently making derogatory and provocative public statements against the party and some of its national leaders, an action that brought the party to public ridicule,” he said.

Expulsion

The expulsion of Mr Ikenga was also contained in a letter issued by the PDP Chairperson in Ideato North Local Government Area, ThankGod Okeke, and the Secretary, Onyebuchi Umeh.

The letter, dated 5 December 2024, was addressed to the chairperson of the PDP in Imo State.

“Upon receipt of the report, the LGA Executive Committee of Ideato North met on the 5th of December, 2024, and unanimously adopted the report of the disciplinary committee”.

“In light of this, Hon. Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwonu is hereby expelled from the party (PDP) with immediate effect and he ceases to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Umuopia/Umukegwu ward of Ideato North LGA,” the letter read.

