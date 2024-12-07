There was outrage in Imo State on Friday when a police operative invaded a court to arrest a suspect.
The operative, Mohammed Abubakar, disrupted a court session during the incident at Orogwo Customary Court in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.
A video clip circulating on Facebook showed the operative being held by some lawyers and litigants
The lawyers and litigants could be heard demanding that the operative be convicted and sentenced for unlawfully entering a courtroom to effect arrest.
|
PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the police operative arrived at the court premises with other police personnel.
A lawyer who witnessed the incident told this newspaper that the operative was later sentenced to two days in prison for invading the sitting court session.
The lawyer, who asked not to be named, said the police operative and others came from the Ogbaku Divisional Police Headquarters.
The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the development in a statement forwarded to reporters on Friday.
Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police operatives involved in the invasion of the courtroom had been arrested.
“The situation has been addressed and is now under control. The mobile officers involved have been arrested for allegedly entering Orogwe Customary Court premises to effect an arrest without due recourse to the court process,” he said.
“They will face trial, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against them.”
The “trial” the police spokesperson referred to is an orderly room trial, usually conducted by police authorities against erring police personnel.
‘Commitment to rule of law’
Mr Okoye said police authorities would remain committed to upholding rule of law and ensuring that orderliness was maintained in court premises “for the effective administration of justice.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999