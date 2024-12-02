Finnish authorities have given reasons why the controversial pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, cannot be granted bail in Finland.

A Senior Detective Superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, Mikko Laaksonen, told Punch newspaper on Saturday that the Finnish legal system does not permit bail for suspects accused of the kind of offences Mr Ekpa is accused of.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ekpa was arrested alongside four others on 21 November on suspicion of terrorist activities.

The Finnish police said Mr Ekpa “has contributed to violence and crimes against civilians in South-eastern Nigeria.”

The District Court of Päijät-Häme later ordered that the pro-Biafra agitator be imprisoned “with probable cause on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.”

He is expected to face charges in May 2025, according to Finnish authorities.

Mr Ekpa was indicted for financing terrorism alongside the four other suspects.

The police have a suspicion that the Biafra agitator committed the crime of collecting money in violation of the Finnish Money Collection Act.

The Finnish police said he allegedly committed the crimes between 23 August 2021 and 18 November 2024 in Lahti, a town in Finland.

A Nigerian-Finnish citizen, Mr Ekpa heads Autopilot, a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

The separatist group has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions, although it has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

Meanwhile, hours after the arrest, the IPOB faction loyal to Mr Kanu disowned Mr Ekpa last Friday, explaining that the pro-Biafra agitator was never their member.

Why Simon Ekpa cannot be bailed

When asked if Mr Ekpa’s charges were bailable or if the prosecution was disposed to releasing him on bail, Mr Laaksonen responded, “Finnish criminal procedure/coercive measures do not recognise bail procedure.

“Our procedure is based on, depending on the case, remand or travel ban as coercive measures for limiting freedom of movement for persons suspected of offences to which such measures are applicable.”

The situation implies that Mr Ekpa will remain imprisoned until May 2025, when he is scheduled to face trial at the District Court of Päijät-Häme in the North European country.

