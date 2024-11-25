Gunmen have again attacked vigilante operatives in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Sunday along Amesi-Uga Road in Umuchu, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said one of the vigilante operatives was injured during the attack.

The spokesperson said the vigilante operatives were members of the Anambra State Vigilante Group (AVG) of the Umuchu Community.

The attack occurred exactly one week after gunmen killed four vigilante operatives in two communities in Anambra State.

The communities were Abatete in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state and Ukpo in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

Police repel attack

Mr Ikenga said a joint security team led by police operatives, upon receipt of information, arrived at the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a shootout.

“Unfortunately, during the gun duel, bullets hit the fuel tank of the Toyota Frontier Van belonging to the AVG. As a result, the van was razed down,” he said.

The spokesperson said the joint security team also rescued one wounded vigilante operative during the operation.

“The joint security forces quickly rushed the victim to the hospital where he is currently responding to treatment and activated intelligent-information-led patrols in the area aimed to deny the criminals the space they enjoy to cause havoc and possibly arrest,” he stated.

Fire outbreak

Mr Ikenga said that in another development, police operatives from Okpoko Divisional Police Headquarters prevented some hoodlums from looting shops during a fire outbreak along Obodoukwu Road in Okpoko on Sunday.

Okpoko is a slummy area in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said, following receipt of information, the police operatives cordoned off the scene on arrival at the area.

“Meanwhile, the swift response of the Fire Service Operatives brought the situation under control.

“The (State Police) Command has, however, begun an investigation into the cause of the fire incident to avert future occurrence,” he stated.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

