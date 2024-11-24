Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has constituted a 14-member state Assets Verification Committee to probe the administration of former governor Godwin Obaseki.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, on Sunday in Benin, said the committee members would be inaugurated on Tuesday, 26 November.

Mr Itua listed the members as Ernest Umakhihe as Chairman, Anslem Ojezua as Deputy Chairman, and Frank Edebor as Secretary. Kassim Afegbua, Patrick Ikhariale, and Taiwo Akerele are also members.

Other members are Patrick Idiake, Rasaq Bello-Osagie, Fredrick Unopah, Abdallah Eugenia, Patrick Obahiagbon, Kenny Okojie, Lyndsey Tes-Sorae and Abass Braimoh.

The statement noted that the committee became imperative to set the state on the path of development and accountable leadership.

“Despite repeated calls for a more holistic database of the Assets and Liabilities of the previous administration, the Godwin Obaseki-led government came up with very scanty and limited assets and liabilities of the state.

“In line with the governor’s campaign promise to ensure probity, accountability and transparency in government, and to deepen the governance process, committee made up of respected sons and daughters from Edo State has to be constituted,” the statement said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

