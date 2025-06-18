A public relations practitioner, Yushau Shuaib, has issued a formal pre-action notice to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), demanding his immediate reinstatement into the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47).

In the legal notice signed by his lawyer on Monday, Mr Shuaib, publisher of PRNigeria, also demanded a compensation of N1 billion for alleged reputational damage, emotional trauma, and financial losses resulting from what he described as a wrongful withdrawal from the elite training programme.

The letter was addressed to Ayo Omotayo, the director general of NIPSS. It outlines a string of alleged infractions by the institute, including cyberstalking, unlawful access to private communications, and “baseless” disciplinary measures, which Mr Shuaib’s legal team claims were aimed at humiliating and ejecting him from the programme under false pretences.

Mr Shuaib, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), was nominated and admitted to SEC 47 earlier this year. However, not long after the commencement of the programme, the institute served two queries to Mr Shuaib over articles allegedly linked to him.

He was later suspended for six weeks from the SEC 47 for writing an article supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Digital and Blue Economy agenda.

Mr Shuaib later petitioned Mr Tinubu over what he described as “unjust, humiliating, and deeply distressing” treatment at the institute.

NIPSS said Mr Shuaib was suspended because he would not allow himself to be subjected to the rules of the institute.

Last week, the institute approved the recommendation of a disciplinary committee to expel Mr Shuaib, citing “misconduct and disregard for constituted authorities.”

Mr Shuaib’s legal team denounced what it called a “fault-finding voyage” by the institute, alleging that NIPSS had violated Mr Shuaib’s digital privacy in an attempt to fabricate misconduct.

“The Institute’s actions constitute a flagrant violation of digital privacy and a breach of constitutional rights under Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution,” the letter stated.

It further described the queries and withdrawal process as malicious, unfounded, and driven by “sheer institutional malice.”

The notice states that despite Mr Shuaib’s compliance and respect for constituted authority, he was treated in a manner “incompatible with professional standards and institutional values.”

The legal notice issued to NIPSS gave the institution a 14-day ultimatum to comply with specific demands concerning Mr Shuaib.

“These include the formal and unconditional withdrawal of all disciplinary actions taken against him, as well as a written apology addressed to him and copied to the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).”

The notice further demanded Mr Shuaib’s immediate reinstatement into the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 47, with full privileges restored—particularly access to international study tours. It also sought a compensation of N1 billion for what was described as reputational, emotional, and financial harm caused by the institute’s actions.

The letter warned that failure to meet the demands within the stipulated timeframe would result in the initiation of legal proceedings, including claims for aggravated damages and declaratory relief.

The case, if pursued, could raise critical questions around digital rights, legality of institutional rules, and freedom of expression within Nigeria’s premier policy think tank.

As of the time of this report, NIPSS has not officially responded to the allegations.

