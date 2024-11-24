The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of Ndukwe Ayansi and five others for allegedly selling and diverting materials meant for the state’s Ministry of Health.
The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, stated this on Sunday in a statement.
According to Mr Uzor, the governor, on his way to inspect a project, saw a Toyota Dyana truck loading registers, books and other materials from the warehouse in the Ministry of Health.
“The governor drove in and made inquiries but not satisfied with answers, he probed further and discovered that patients’ data registers, cards and a host of other documents were moved into the vehicle.
“It was also discovered that all the documents had been sold without government approval,” Mr Uzor said.
According to the statement, the governor spoke at the scene and described the act as a sabotage of the government’s efforts to reposition the health sector.
“I have not been in office for almost two years but I have spent more than N6 billion buying equipment for the primary health care centres and the general hospitals.
“And this is what you people, the storekeepers, are doing. You are selling government documents without approval on a Saturday afternoon.
“Our hospitals in the rural areas are requesting registers and data entry forms and hospital cards. Sadly, the ones the government has produced are being sold by you,” the governor lamented.
Mr Uzor said the suspects have been handed over to the police while the investigation continues.
