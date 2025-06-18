The University of Port Harcourt has conferred an award of Honourary Doctor of Science, (Political Science), Honoris caucus on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The award was conferred on the FCT Minister in Abuja on Wednesday by the Governing Council of the University, led by the Pro Chancellor, Mao Ohuabunwa and the Vice Chancellor, Owunari Georgewill.

According to the Pro Chancellor, the award is in recognition of Mr Wike’s decades of selfless service to education, national development, and his enduring contributions to the university community.

Describing the minister as a great Nigerian and alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt, Mr Ohuabunwa, a former senator, said, “The university is really proud of you because in every endeavour of your life, you’ve made us proud. When you were a local government chairman and you were in charge of Obio-Akpor, you defended the university.

“When you were the Honourable Minister of Education, you attracted great achievement to the university. Today, the Faculty of Law is in the University because Nyesom Wike was the honourable minister.

“When you became the governor, you also made an indelible mark. You built one of the best convocation arenas in West Africa.”

Mr Ohuabunwa also acknowledged the donation of a multi-media centre to the higher institution by the minister and informed that the facility would be commissioned on the 25 July as part of the programme for the university’s 50th anniversary celebration.

“I think for me, it’s a thing of honour and joy to be the Golden Pro Chancellor at this time and having this great opportunity to present this letter of award”, he said, adding, “There is no better occasion to begin our anniversary celebrations than by honoring one of our most distinguished alumni. Your Excellency, your footprints are visible in the development of this university. We are proud to be associated with you”, he said.

Also speaking at the award presentation, the vice chancellor, Mr Georgewill, a professor, said the Act of the University of Port Harcourt empowers it to award honorary doctorate degrees to distinguished Nigerians who have contributed and are contributing immensely to the growth of the nation.

He explained that the Senate of the University, after careful deliberation, awarded the Honourary doctorate degree to the minister in recognition of his service to the nation and the University of Port Harcourt

He said, “Today marks the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebration of the University of Port Harcourt. There could not have been a better place to start this ceremony than where we are today.

“Minister, you are also a distinguished alumnus of that university and so the university is honouring you, not only for your national service but also your service to the University of Port Harcourt. Your footprints are just there for everybody to see at the University of Port Harcourt.

“We are proud to be associated with you and the university is indeed very proud that you attended that university and you have the DNA of that university in you.”

Accepting the award from his alma mater with deep appreciation and pride, Mr Wike recounted his academic journey, beginning with a degree in the sciences, followed by a degree in Law and attributed much of his success to the solid academic foundation laid at the University of Port Harcourt.

He said, “I didn’t realise at first that it was this university where my true journey began. After my national service, I pursued a law degree, which shaped my path as a public servant and an advocate for education. I owe a great deal to the Faculty of Social Sciences and the exceptional lecturers who molded many of us into who we are today.

“The university gave me everything. I’ve always felt a deep sense of belonging and pride here, and I will continue to support its growth in any way I can.

“This recognition means so much to me. I accept it with gratitude—alongside my family and loved ones. The students of this university deserve the best, and I will continue to do everything in my power to support them”, Mr Wike stated

As a former student and later minister of education, Mr Wike spearheaded the establishment of a Faculty of Law at the University of Port Harcourt. He also advocated the proper separation and expansion of Social Sciences and Humanities into distinct faculties to promote better academic administration.

The award, certificates and insignia of honour will be presented to the Minister by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council on behalf of the University on Saturday, 26 July, during the university’s milestone 50th anniversary celebration.

