A restaurant owner in Enugu State has been shot dead by individuals believed to be operatives of a Neighbourhood Watch Group in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, Ofor Ugwu, popularly known as Ofor Ofe Olubu, was killed on Monday night at Ogrute Roundabout in the community.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that some angry youths confronted the vigilante operatives and set ablaze their operational vehicle during the incident.

A video clip, which showed a security vehicle belonging to the Neighbourhood Watch Group in flames, has been circulating on Facebook.

A resident of the area, who asked not to be named, said the security operatives had gone to arrest someone in Mr Ugwu’s restaurant but were resisted, resulting in a brawl between the restaurant owner and the vigilante operatives.

He said in the ensuing fight, the restaurant owner was shot in the back by one of the vigilante operatives.

“They (the vigilante operatives), seeing that he has died, ran away, abandoning their vehicle,” he said. “The youths later burnt the vehicle.”

The resident said Mr Ugwu, the restaurant owner, was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital Ogrute, but was confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, youths of the community have been protesting the killing of the restaurant owner in the community.

‘We’re investigating’

When contacted on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the development to this newspaper.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, however, said the report they received was that the victim was murdered by a “suspect run on the run,” not vigilant operatives.

The police spokesperson did not give details of the “suspect run on the run.”

“Investigation is ongoing and further development will be communicated,” he said.

The Commissioner for Information in Enugu State, Aka Eze Aka, did not respond to a text message seeking his comments on Wednesday.

