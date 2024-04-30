The federal government has declared Wednesday, 1 May, a public holiday in commemoration of the 2024 Workers’ Day Celebration.

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Ndayako, issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

She stated that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

Mr Tunji-Ojo reiterated the need for excellence, efficiency and equity in all spheres of labour, reaffirming President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to foster a culture of innovation, productivity and inclusivity in the workplace.

The minister said, “In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the federal government remained steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“Let me reaffirm the president’s commitment to provide a conducive environment for work, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

While acknowledging the contribution of workers, he called for proactive measures to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change through synergy in the implementation of sustainable practices.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

He also acknowledged policies that promote well-being in the workplace and in building a nation guided by the principles of integrity, diligence and compassion.

The minister also urged Nigerians to remain committed to the present administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and wished workers a happy celebration.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

