The federal government has arraigned four suspected terrorists over the murder of the traditional ruler of Amanze Obowo Autonomous Community of Imo State, Basil Njoku.

The four defendants – Jude Iheme, Chika Madukwe, Nwokorie Ejike and Victor Obumneke – were arraigned before Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on amended five counts.

A lawyer from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, David Kaswe, referenced sections 174 of the Nigerian constitution and 105 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 as a justification for AGF office’s decision to prosecute the case.

The defendants were accused of conspiring to kidnap and kill the traditional ruler on 17 December 2022 while he was coming from the Federal Medical Centre at Umuahia in Abia State.

The quartet allegedly took a N4 million ransom before killing Mr Njoku.

Charges

In the charge, the prosecution accused the defendants alongside others who are said to be on the run, of conspiring to commit felony, particularly, acts of terrorism contrary to section 26 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

The prosecution also accused the defendants of falling to volunteer information at their disposal to security agencies which could have led to the arrest of other kidnappers contrary to section 16 of the same Terrorism Act.

But, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them on Tuesday.

The defendants’ lawyer, Solomon Akuma, a Senior Advocate of (SAN), applied to the court for his clients’ bail request, but the prosecution lawyer opposed the application.

Mr Kaswe said he needed time to respond to some of the issues raised in the bail request.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the case until 20 June for hearing of the bail application.

Ms Nyako ordered the remanded of the defendants at Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of the bail application.

Two of the defendants, Mr Iheme, 52, of Amagwu Amanze Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, and Mr Madukwe, 42, of Ndi-Uche Etiti Omuimo Local Government Area also of Imo State, were said to have killed the traditional ruler on 17 December 2022.

