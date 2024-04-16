The remains of Abigail Frederick, a make-up artist, who died in a boat accident, which also claimed the life of the Nollywood star, Junior Pope, were on Monday laid to rest in Akwa Ibom State.

Ms Frederick, a 24-year-old Theatre Arts graduate, was one of the crew members of a movie production set, who drowned after the boat ferrying them back from a movie production set capsized in Anam River, Anambra State on Wednesday.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, who visited the bereaved family on Saturday, directed that the remains of the late make-up artist, who was initially buried at the riverside be brought home for proper burial.

The governor had during the visit offered automatic employment to the elder sister of the deceased in the state civil service, PREMIUM TIMES had reported.

The state government delegation to the burial held at the deceased country home, Ikot Udoma in Eket Local Government Area of the state, was led by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Charles Udoh.

Others in the state government entourage include the chairperson of Eket LGA, Akaninyene Tommey, and the member representing Eket in the State Assembly, Nsidibe Akata.

The burial, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, was preceded by a candlelight procession by members of the entertainment industry.

Pictures of the burial posted on Facebook show the majority of the sympathisers dressed in black attires during the burial.

Victims

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) had said 12 persons were on the ill-fated boat out of which seven were rescued, two were found dead and three were declared missing.

The police in Anambra State in a statement on Friday announced the recovery of the missing bodies of Nollywood actors, making it a total of five persons including Junior Pope and Ms Frederick, who lost their lives in the unfortunate boat accident.

