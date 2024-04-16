Journalism and activism have contributed immeasurably to Nigeria’s political and social development, as well as the struggles for freedoms across the globe. A man who lived for both endeavours, leaving behind radiant, indelible marks of excellence in Nigeria and around the world, Rotimi Sankore, has died at 55.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce that we have lost one of Nigeria’s finest journalists and excellent all-round human, Rotimi Sankore,” read a Facebook post by Kadaria Ahmed, chief executive officer of RadioNow 95.3FM, breaking the news of Mr Sankore’s passing on Saturday.

“Rotimi loved Nigeria with a passion that allowed him to be honest about her problems and what needs to be done to solve them.

“He was an expert data journalist, the best at what he does. He could analyse data like no one else I knew, using it to understand events but also project trajectories, especially avoidable ones.

“Over the years, Rotimi spent time and energy trying to make sure those in government, policy makers and ordinary Nigerians understand what the numbers show, how they came about, what they mean and how they can help us understand what needs to be done.

“His work was insightful and was significant and it is his legacy. His death is a big loss. We will miss him,” the post read.

At death, Mr Sankore was the Executive Director/Editor-In-Chief, Africa Centre for Development Journalism (ACDJ). A development and policy expert, he was also a journalism trainer and human rights advocate.

His ACDJ offers strategic communication support to organisations whose goals are to effect social, political and economic change in Africa. His work as a journalist cut across Africa and, indeed, indeed, the world.

He was, until recently, the Editorial Board Chair of Nigeria Info Radio Group, part of AIM Media Group with 13 stations in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Onitsha (incorporating Nigeria Info, WaZoBia, Cool FM and Arewa Radio Stations).

Some of his previous journalism, development and rights works have included his roles as the founding Editor-in-Chief of Africa Human & Social Development Information, which pioneered the use of data and statistics for journalism and policy advocacy during the Millennium Development Goals, MDGs, (2000 – 2015); and as pioneer Editor in the mid to late 90’s of the Belgium-based International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) website for African journalists reporting on public accountability, corruption, democracy and rights-related issues.

He was also an IFJ Africa Media and Journalism Development trainer, and researcher and publication’s Editor at UK-based Article 19 The Global Centre for Freedom of Expression.

As an executive committee member of the NUJ of UK & Ireland, and chair of its Black Members Council, Mr Sankore also worked for representation of journalists from minority communities and as an anti-racism advocate.

Born on 6 June, 1968 as Rotimi Johnson, he was the son of Jimi Johnson, a pioneer in Nigeria’s art and theatre industry, and one of the stars of the soap opera, The Village Headmaster.

A graduate of Communication and Language Arts, Mr Sankore was reputed to have an extraordinary breadth of networks and insights which became a huge resource to the students’ movement during his undergraduate days at the University of Ibadan (UI).

While playing an active role in the leadership of the students’ movement in UI, he was also a stringer for The Guardian newspaper in Lagos.

On graduation, he had early stints with The News and Tempo weekly magazines in Nigeria) in the early 90s, and Guardian newspapers (Nigeria), before going on to work or contribute to The Guardian UK, Global Index on Censorship, Mail & Guardian South Africa, the Global New African Magazine, The Journalist (UK), and New African Woman Magazine, amongst others.

He also worked as a broadcast journalist, hosting The Public Square, a flagship programme on Nigeria Info Radio, which focuses on democracy, development, governance and policy issues.

Mr Sankore’s global and Africa-wide development advocacy work includes consultancy and project lead on partnership projects with UNFPA, UNAIDS, WHO, Geneva-based Global Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health, Africa Development Bank and African Union Commission.

He was Secretary of the Africa Health, Human & Social Development Parliamentary Network, a network of Chairs of Parliamentary Committees of Health, Finance, Gender & Development issues that worked with UN agencies and regional bodies of ECOWAS (West Africa), EAC (East Africa), SADC (Southern Africa), UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and the African Union Commission to advance Heads of States & Ministers of Finance commitments on development policy and investment.

He also coordinated the Africa 15% Plus campaign on development and health financing, which was chaired by South African democracy and rights advocate, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Mr Sankore was a feminist/gender equality advocate, with focus on the role of equality and women’s rights in sustainable development and democracy.

In the early 90s, he was a founding member of the Women’s Rights Project (WRP) of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO). He was also a founding board member of Nigeria’s leading women rights organisation, Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre (WARDC).

He worked with the Southern Africa region women groups to develop the SADC Gender Protocol, and with African women organisations to advocate for Africa-wide ratification of the African Union Protocol for Rights of Women in Africa.

Mr Sankore passed on at 55 after a spirited battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

