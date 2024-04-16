The West African healthcare community has a major event to look forward to this April. Medlab West Africa, the region’s leading medical laboratory trade event, returns to Lagos, Nigeria for its 2024 edition. Scheduled from 22nd to 24th April, 2024 at Landmark Centre, the event is set to feature a bustling exhibition show floor with local and international healthcare manufacturers showcasing the latest emerging technological advancements in equipment and innovative solutions.

Organised by Informa Markets, the leading global exhibitions organiser, Medlab West Africa is expected to convene over 3,500 healthcare professionals across the value chain and 150+ exhibitors representing 30 countries. This makes it the largest gathering of laboratory experts and stakeholders, including manufacturers, distributors, procurement specialists, dealers, and regulators.

The event will build on the successes of past editions to deliver an insightful and engaging experience for all attendees, fulfilling its purpose of aiding the transformation of the region’s medical laboratory healthcare systems.

Beyond the show floor, Medlab West Africa will also feature six CPD-accredited conferences alongside other knowledge exchange sessions. These sessions will allow laboratory professionals to share successful practices in management, diagnostics, and tackling public health challenges. Organised in collaboration with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the three-day congress promises to bring together a diverse spectrum of experts, professionals, and researchers across various fields.

The conference will have six distinct tracks happening across the three days:

1. Laboratory Management & Quality Conference– Monday, 22nd April 2024

2. Haematology and Blood Transfusion Conference– Monday, 22nd April 2024

3. Clinical Microbiology & Parasitology Conference – Tuesday, 23rd April 2024

4. Molecular Diagnostics Conference – Tuesday, 23rdApril 2024

5. Clinical Chemistry Conference – Wednesday, 24thApril 2024

6. Anatomical Pathology Conference – Wednesday, 24th April 2024

They will all serve as a platform for knowledge exchange and the presentation of cutting-edge developments in laboratory management. Attendees can anticipate an enriching environment for collaboration and networking, leaving them inspired and well-equipped to drive advancements in the field of medical laboratory science throughout West Africa.

The conferences will also be chaired by established experts in the industry including:

1. Dr Donald I. Ofili – Director & Deputy Registrar, MLSCN Accreditation Service, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria & Chair, West Africa Regional Technical Working Group on Biosafety and Biosecurity

2. Air Commodore Edward Abayomi Akinwale – Associate Director Laboratory Quality Assurance, HIF Medical Research International/Ge in support of Emerging Infectious Disease Branch (EIDB),Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR).

3. Dr Akyala Ishaku – Director, Global Health and Infectious Diseases Centre, Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

4. Dr Funmilola Aduke Mapayi – Medical Laboratory Director, Total Healthcare Diagnostics

5. Dr Elochukwu Adibo – National president of the Guild of Private Medical Laboratory Directors of Nigeria and MD/CEO of EL-Lab Medical Diagnostics and Research Centre

Medlab West Africa is a free to attend event for anyone involved in the medical laboratory sector in West Africa. Join 3500+ industry peers in a platform for knowledge exchange and the presentation of cutting-edge developments in laboratory management.

For more information, please visit medlab-westafrica.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

