From the removal of the erstwhile Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu from office to a federal lawmaker facing backlash over his comment on a student’s financial aid request, the second week of April was eventful in South-south Nigeria.

These are the major stories from the South-south region last week.

Edo assembly removes Shaibu as deputy governor

The political feud between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his former deputy, Philip Shaibu, came to its peak on Monday with the removal of Mr Shaibu as the Deputy Governor of State.

Edo State lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to sack Mr Shaibu after the seven-member panel set up by the state’s Chief Judge, found him culpable for leaking government secrets.

The former deputy governor, who denied the allegations, said his removal from office was a plot “hatched because of his governorship ambition,” and vowed to challenge it in court.

Governor Obaseki, who hailed the state assembly over Mr Shaibu’s removal, appointed and swore in Omobayo Godwins, a 38-year-old engineer, after receiving the state House of Assembly’s clearance, as his new deputy.

Military board of enquiry commences sitting over Okuama killings

A military board of enquiry constituted to investigate the killing of 17 soldiers in Delta State community commenced sittings last week.

Seventeen soldiers, consisting of a commanding officer, two majors, a captain and 13 others were ambushed and murdered on 14 March by suspected residents of Okuama, a coastal community in the oil-rich Delta State.

The chairperson of the board, David Ajayi, an air vice marshal, said the panel was on a fact-finding mission, gathering facts from security agencies, community leaders and residents and not to apportion blame.

Similarly, the Nigerian army, on Friday, uncovered a secret armoury housing a cache of arms and ammunition at the residence of a suspected gun runner in Delta State. The army arrested three suspects during a raid of the amoury and other locations in neighbouring communities.

The army also said it acted on a tip-off and raided the residence of the suspected gun runner whom it identified simply as Mr Kenneth.

Items recovered comprised one G3 rifle, 853 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, and 19 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Akwa Ibom Christian worship centre

The multi-billion Christian worship centre in Akwa Ibom State will be productive if converted to an “event centre,” human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong advised Governor Umo Eno.

The worship centre, said to have cost N32 billion, has drawn criticisms to the state governmenr, with many of the critics saying the money should have been used to build cottage factories capable of taking unemployed youths off the streets.

Mr Effiong said with countless worship centres in the state, the state government has no business maintaining a worship centre with public funds.

The State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong acknowledged the several criticisms trailing the worship centre but said the state government will put all the advice into consideration before taking an action.

On a sad note, Governor Eno on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of late make-up artist, Abigail Frederick, who died in a boat mishap that also claimed the life of a popular Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

The 24-year-old Theatre Art graduate was one of the crew members of a movie production, who were drowned after the boat ferrying them back from a movie set capsized in Anam River, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

The governor, who was at the family compound in Eket, commiserated with the family and offered automatic employment to the elder sister of the deceased.

Federal lawmaker faces backlash over reaction to student’s request

For the second time in less than a year in office, Clement Jimbo, who represents Abak/Ika/Etim Ekpo Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives, has come under fire for comments he made over financial aid requests from his constituents.

Facebook users in the state criticised Mr Jumbo for asking a student, who begged him for financial aid to offset his tuition fees, to take a menial job, which the lawmaker claimed could earn him N5,000 a day.

Angry users reminded the lawmaker of how he begged for financial support on Facebook when he was campaigning for the office.

Odili declares Fubara as Rivers political leader

In what may be described as a major political realignment in Rivers State, former Governor Peter Odili, on Thursday, declared Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the political leader of the oil-rich state amidst feud between Mr Fubara and his immediate-past predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

In his remark at his home town – Ndoni, where he handed over a Primary Healthcare facility built by his foundation to Rivers State Government, Mr Odili declared that having secured victories through the ballots and the courts, Mr Fubara was the political leader of the state.

Mr Fubara, at the occasion, threw several jabs at Mr Wike (now FCT Minister) over comments Mr Wike.

The declaration came about a week after Mr Wike said his relationship with Mr Odili had soured.

Also in Rivers State, gunmen on Friday released the kidnapped Channels Television reporter, who was kidnapped from his residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Joshua Rogers was reportedly seized by gunmen on Thursday as he returned from an official assignment at the Government House.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

