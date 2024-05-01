The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has explained how candidates can check the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

The process is different this year and cannot, at the moment, be found on the JAMB website, the board said in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

JAMB on Monday announced the release of the examination results taken between Friday, 19 and Monday, 29 April. Over 1.9 million candidates sat the computer-based examination, which is used to rank candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

How to check UTME results

JAMB said the only way to check the 2024 UTME is to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone used by the candidate in registering for the UTME exercise.

“This is different from what was obtained last year; hence, the results, at the moment, are not and cannot be found on the Board’s website,” the statement said.

“Candidates are urged to follow the method specified above to obtain their results. They need not visit any cybercafe or patronise any third-party entity to check their result.”

‘No paper result yet’

JAMB added that the results cannot yet be printed on paper, stressing that the public should be wary of “any candidate parading printed result slip as currently, the result is not on any paper format as being circulated on social media by some individuals.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“A reasonable number of candidates have checked their results as seen on our monitoring dashboard, but for the few still struggling, please follow the right channel,” it said.

More than 70 per cent of candidates who sat the examination scored less than 200 out of the 400 obtainable scores. Only 0.5 per cent of the candidates scored above 300, according to JAMB Registrar Is-haq Oloyede.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

