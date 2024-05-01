The chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, says the anti-graft agency’s commitment to combating cybercrimes remains unwavering.

Mr Olukoyede said cybercrimes are a threat to the development of nations.

He said this while receiving a delegation from the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, shared a statement with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday night highlighting what transpired at the meeting.

“As a matter of fact, a consultant was saying that cybercrime has assumed the third largest GDP in the world,” Mr Olukoyede was quoted as saying, to underscore the extent of the menace posed by cybercrime.

He said the crime must be tackled through the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies across the globe.

Mr Olukoyede told the visiting Interpol delegation that the EFCC’s operations against cybercrimes have been “relentless” yielding results in “over five hundred convictions in cybercrimes” in the last few months.

He recalled EFCC’s collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States and the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the United Kingdom.

“We are much ready to do more and also to encourage the heads of the world to give access to information,” he said.

Interpol representative speaks

Earlier in his presentation, leader of the delegation, Craig Jones, explained that Interpol was working as a neutral law enforcement agency with private partners across the world to detect and break criminal networks serving fraudsters.

Mr Jones acknowledged that cybercrimes have become global security threats with massive impact.

“I think many countries now recognise that cybercrime is actually a national security threat to countries and this goes hand in hand with financial crimes, because the main motivation of cybercrime normally for the criminals is that financial gain and the impact that it makes on the countries and our communities is massive,” he explained.

Mr Jones pledged Interpol’s commitment to identifying countries with criminal networks and assist them to break such networks.

He also disclosed that a CyberCrimes Convention is being negotiated with the United Nations to draw global attention and commitment to the fight against the menace.

