Troops of the Nigerian army have uncovered an armoury housing a cache of arms and ammunition at the residence of a suspected gun runner in Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

The army, in a statement which was posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, said its troops recovered arms and ammunition from the armoury in Olota and other locations in neighbouring communities in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

It said troops had raided the secret armoury in response to a tip-off. The armoury, according to the Nigerian Army, was concealed in the residence of the suspected gun runner identified simply as Mr Kenneth.

The army said one G3 rifle, 853 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, and 19 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered from the armoury.

“The operation further extended to other adjoining locations within the community, resulting in the discovery of four G3 rifles and magazines, one pump action semi-automatic gun, three sub-machine guns (SMG) and magazines, as well as 476 live cartridges,” the army said in the statement.

It added that three suspects were arrested during the operation, but did not reveal their identities.

The army expmained that the operation was part of the ongoing efforts to eradicate illegal weapons in the South- south region.

“Additionally, the troops recovered five locally fabricated guns, a large plastic bag containing substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, and two speed boats with 75 horsepower outboard engines,” the army statement said.

It also said the Nigerian army remains resolute in “sanitising and mopping up illicit munitions in possession of criminals” in the region as part of its efforts to ensure peace and security for residents of the region.

The latest development came days after the Nigerian military announced an operation in Delta State to recover arms and ammunition carted away from 17 soldiers who were murdered in the state last month.

This newspaper earlier reported that suspected residents of the Okuama community had, on 14 March, ambushed and murdered the Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers.

The troops were ambushed and killed while responding to a distress call arising from a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in the South-southern state.

