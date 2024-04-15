The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has announced that it had experienced a total system collapse, causing blackout in the entire south-east Nigeria.

EEDC is the electricity distribution company serving the five states that make up the South-east, comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

The sspokesperson for the EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, who disclosed this in a statement, said the system collapse occurred at about 2:41 a.m. on Monday.

“This resulted in the loss of supply to our interface TCN stations. Consequently, we were unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, “ Mr Ezeh said.

The EEDC spokesperson, however, said the situation was gradually being resolved as the company received supply at Awada TCN station at about 7:30 a.m on Monday.

Awada is an urban community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“We are in constant communication with relevant authorities awaiting full restoration of supply by the National Control Centre (NCC) Oshogbo,” he assured.

Not the first time

This is not the first time the South-east would experience total blackout as a result of the EEDC’s system collapse.

In May 2023, for instance, the EEDC announced a system collapse. Some parts of the region also witnessed another blackout on 14 September of the same year.

Another blackout was recorded in the region last December when the distribution company announced the collapse of its system.

The EEDC, in their separate responses, blamed recurrent rainstorms in the region for the blackouts.

In February this year, the EEDC attributed poor power supply in the region to low energy generation, which it said, resulted in a drop in power supply availability generally.

The company did not give reason for the latest system collapse.

