The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday removed the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The removal followed the adoption of the recommendation of a seven-member judicial panel led by Stephen Omonua, a retired judge.

At plenary in Benin, the state capital, the Majority leader of the house, Charity Aiguobarueghian, said the report of the panel presented to the House found Mr Shauibu culpable for disclosure of government secrets.

Mr Aiguobarueghian further disclosed that though the panel was unable to establish the case of perjury against the deputy governor, it made two findings and one recommendation upon which the decision to impeach the deputy governor was anchored.

According to him, “the seven-man judicial panel of inquiry recommended that the deputy governor be impeached on ground of disclosure of government secrets.’’

During voting on the motion, 18 out of 19 members present at plenary voted for the removal of the deputy governor while one abstained from the head count and voting process.

The Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, conducted a head count of the lawmakers who voted for and against the removal of Mr Shaibu.

The clerk said with the figure, the house stated that it met 2/3 (16 members of the House was needed to carry out the impeachment).

The assembly thereafter upheld and approved the recommendation of the seven-member panel and thereafter sacked the deputy governor.

The speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai to forward copies of the Impeachment to Gov. Godwin Obaseki for assent.

(NAN)

