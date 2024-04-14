Israel has reopened its airspace following an attack by Iran using drones and missiles. Military and commercial flights to Israel have also resumed.

Israel said over 300 drones were launched at it from Iran, Iraq and Yemen but most of them were intercepted with the support of the US and UK. There have been no casualties reported so far.

Iran said the attacks were in retaliation for a 1 April attack on an Iranian consulate in Syria which killed seven Iranian officials including two generals.

Consulates are diplomatic buildings protected under international law and that attack was condemned by many countries including China, Russia and the EU.

Iran had vowed to avenge the attack despite calls for caution by several countries including the US.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Iran carried out its threat late on Saturday, launching dozens of drones and missiles from its territory. Iran proxies – Hizbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen – also launched drone attacks at Israel.

Following the attacks, Israel closed its airspace while Jordan and Iraq, which border the warring countries, also closed their airspace.

Iran told the UN Security Council late Saturday that it had “concluded” its retaliatory attacks and warned Israel against retaliation.

The Iranian announcement may have prompted Israel to reopen its airspace at about 4:30 GMT on Sunday. Jordan and Iraq also reopened their airspace.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

Mr Biden reportedly pledged that the US will continue to support Israel in its defence but will not participate in any offensive actions against Iran.

Hardliners in Israel have, however, called on the country to carry out strong retaliatory measures on Iran.

“Impressive defence so far – now we need a crushing attack,” Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on X.

It is not clear whether Israel will carry out any direct retaliatory attacks on Iran, especially with American officials saying the US would not be involved in any offensive action. But Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has resisted mass protests and calls for his resignation by Israelis, may proceed with retaliatory attacks to satisfy his far-right government.

Like Iran, Israel has written to the UN Security Council about the latest attacks and the council is expected to meet today to deliberate on the matter.

