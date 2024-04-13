Iran’s UN Mission says the Islamic Republic has “concluded” its retaliatory attack on Israel after it launched dozens of drones and missiles on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Iran launched the drones and missiles from Iranian territory towards Israel in what Tehran said was in retaliation for the Israeli attack on an Iranian consulate in Syria on 1 April.

More than 100 drones were intercepted outside Israeli territory, Aljazeera quotes the Israeli army radio as saying. The interceptions were done with assistance from the US and UK.

Most of the drones and missiles fired by Iran are believed to have been intercepted and it is not clear if there has been any casualty as of the time of this report. However, explosions were heard across Israel as the projectiles were intercepted. Israel had warned its citizens to take safety measures after Iran fired the drones and missiles.

Israeli airspace had been shut while neighbouring countries such as Jordan and Iraq also shut their airspace.

The Iranian strikes have been condemned by the EU and the UK.

“The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable Iranian attack against Israel,” EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrel wrote on X. “This is an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security.”

The EU had also condemned the 1 April Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate that killed at least seven Iranian security officials including two generals.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the attack as “reckless” and said the UK would “continue to stand up for Israel’s security”.

“Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed,” Mr Sunak said in a statement.

AlJazeera quotes Iran’s UN mission as saying it has “concluded” its retaliatory attacks on Israel. Iran also warned Israel against retaliations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had declared that Israel was prepared for both defensive and offensive actions against Iran.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide further updates in subsequent reports.

