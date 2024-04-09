The chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who was sacked from office on Monday, to be patient with the party, saying he could still become governor of the state.

Philip Aivoji made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, following the removal of Mr Shaibu by the Edo State House of Assembly.

NAN reports that the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday sacked Mr Shaibu following the adoption of the recommendation of a seven-man judicial panel led by retired Stephen Omonua.

The relationship between Mr Shaibu and his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, went sour when the former indicated interest to succeed the latter, the development which led to Mr Shuaibu emerging a governorship candidate in a parallel PDP primary election in February.

Following Mr Shaibu’s sacking, Mr Obaseki immediately appointed and swore in 38-year-old Mr Omobayo Godwin as his new deputy.

Reacting, Mr Aivoji said that Mr Shaibu should remain in the party, despite the development, and should never consider leaving the party at all.

He said that Mr Shaibu could still become the governor of the state with perseverance and patience.

“What we are concerned about is winning Edo back for PDP. The impeached deputy governor needs to be patient and hand over everything to God.

“Whatever happens, no one ever can tell, he (Shaibu) can still become the governor in the future. He should not leave the party.

“That is my advice because it is the party that brought him up. When he became the deputy governor, there were millions of people who could have become the deputy governor before the party picked him.

“Since this has happened, he should look for a way of mending fences to actualise his dream of becoming the governor. He can still become the governor,” he said.

On whether or not Mr Shaibu’s removal from office would affect the fortune of the party in the 21 September governorship election in the state, Mr Aivoji said he didn’t think so.

“If it would affect, they (the lawmakers) would not have taken that decision,” he said.

Mr Aivoji called on the Edo State chapter of the PDP to work harder and block all loopholes to win the election. (NAN)

