About 60 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives have threatened to quit the party over the ongoing crises in Rivers State and 10 other chapters.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, a member of the House from Imo State, and five other members issued the threat at a press conference at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Monday.

The lawmakers also demanded the removal of Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, before its rescheduled National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

They said they were speaking on behalf of 60 members of the PDP in the House. There are a little over 100 PDP lawmakers in the lower chamber.

“PDP can’t be handed over to the APC. APC officers can’t emerge from our party officials in Rivers or any of the 10 states with alleged imposition of APC interest. Let the world know that why they are hell-bent on imposing APC officials as our party caretaker members is to fulfil a planned bigger plot,” Mr Ugochinyere said.

Details later…

