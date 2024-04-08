The kidnappers of two students of Federal University, Wukari (FUW) in Taraba State have asked for a N50 million ransom for the release of the students.

The head of information and protocol unit of the university, Ashu Agbu, confirmed this development in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

The two kidnapped students have been identified as Joshua Sardauna of Economics Department and Obianu Elizabeth of Microbiology Department.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that they were abducted by bandits who stormed a restaurant located on the campus last week.

Mrs Agbu said the bandits called and demanded a N50 million ransom for their release.

According to Mrs Agbu, the abductors revealed that they were after the owner of the eatery where they kidnapped the students.

“The abductors revealed that they came for the owner of the eatery and not his staff and vowed to return to get him.

ALSO READ: Two university students kidnapped in Taraba

“They are demanding a ransom of N50 million to free the two students. Since the incident, security agencies and youths of the area are combing the surrounding forests and bush paths to apprehend the kidnappers and will not relent until the students are rescued alive and safe,” she said.

She said an expanded meeting will be held on Monday with security agencies and government representatives to find a lasting solution to insecuriy in the university.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

