The Federal University, Wukari (FUW), Taraba State, on Tuesday, said two of its students have been abducted.

The Chief Security Officer of the institution, Sule Gani, said the students were abducted Monday evening in a restaurant on the school premises.

He said the kidnapped students were on the campus to rewrite some of their examinations.

Mr Gani said the school authorities were working with the police and other security agencies to rescue the students unhurt.

“The school security patrol team alongside the police and soldiers will not rest on their oars until the victims are rescued,” Mr Gani said.

He urged any person with useful information about the kidnappers’ whereabouts to reach out to the security operatives.

A student who pleaded anonymity said the armed men, alleged to be of Fulani extraction, stormed the restaurants where one of the kidnapped students was doing a part-time job.

The second victim, who was identified as a female, was said to be a customer in the restaurant.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that students and residents of the university community have embarked on a mission to track the kidnappers.

