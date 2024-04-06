A truck laden with sand on Saturday crushed two persons to death at Idi-Mango area along Ore-Okitipupa road in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.
Yetunde Adesina, the Ore Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Ms Adesina said that the accident involved a Mark truck with registration number RBC 05 XL and a Haojue Red Suzuki motorcycle with registration number GBA 254 QA.
She disclosed that two yet-to-be identified persons died in the accident.
“According to eyewitness, the commercial motorcycle which the victims boarded, manoeuvred wrongly and the deceased fell off as the truck rammed on them.
“The deceased (two males) bodies have been taken to the Ore General Hospital morgue,” she said.
Ms Adesina warned commercial motorcyclists against recklessness and wrongful overtaking.
NAN learnt that the driver of the truck fled the scene of the accident, while the truck has been taken to the Ore Divisional Police headquarters.
