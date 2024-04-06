The Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Osun Command, says two persons have lost their lives in an accident that occurred on Ikire – Ibadan expressway on 5 April.

The Acting Sector Commander, Medinat Akanbi, disclosed this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Osogbo.

Ms Akanbi said a Toyota white commercial bus with registration number plate, DAH 77LG lost control on high speed, leading to an accident.

She said that passengers involved in the accident were 10 females and seven males inside the bus

“We were able to rescue 15 passengers with severe injuries and they were all taken to an undisclosed hospitals.

“Some items recovered from the accident scene had been taken to the Nigeria Police Force , Ikire,” Ms Akanbi said .

According to her, motorists should inculcate the habit of using good tyres to avert any similar occurrence

She advised drivers to avoid excessive speed and drive within the prescribed speed limit.

Ms Akanbi, however, said the command would not hesitate to deal with road users that go against the safety ordinance on highways.

