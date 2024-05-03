A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress and other political parties in Nigeria to expel their members accused of corruption.

A member of the coalition, Auwal Musa, who leads Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), gave the advice at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the CSOs, Mr Musa, also known as Rafsanjani, noted that democracy thrives when the political leadership imbibes the virtues of transparency and accountability.

But, he argued that democracy in Nigeria functions under a cover of “secrecy and lawlessness.”

“We urge the ruling All-Progressive Party APC and other political parties to take decisive action in purging its ranks by denouncing and breaking support with their members who are currently being investigated by anti-corruption agencies,” Mr Rafsanjani said, criticising President Bola Tinubu for appointing tainted politicians into his cabinet.

“This can be operationalised by suspending all members tainted by corruption allegations and ensuring they are held accountable before the law.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“Procurement of political appointments by some suspected or investigated looters who are serving under the current administration as ministers, legislators, or occupying leadership positions of the ruling party, has exposed anti-corruption work to serious setbacks and deliberate sabotage that cripple the efficiency of the anti-corruption agencies.”

In President Tinubu’s administration, there are public officers enmeshed in corruption allegations, some of who have been invited by the EFCC for interrogation.

For instance, Nigeria’s minister of state for defence and immediate-past governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, was accused by the EFCC of stealing N70 billion from the state’s treasury,although he has denied the allegations.

The corruption allegation came barely 10 days before Mr Matawalle left office as the Zamfara State governor. But he denied the allegations, accusing the EFCC of political witch-hunt.

He said “the real issue with Matawalle is that he is being investigated by the EFCC, over allegations of corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion.

Also, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had been invited by the EFCC for questioning over a corruption allegation.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and ex-minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has also denied the allegations.

The current chairperson of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, also faces raging allegations of accepting bribes in dollars as governor of Kano State, over which the state’s anti-corruption agency still seeks to prosecute him. The allegation the basis for the move by his party members at his ward in Kano State to suspend him.

There are also members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are facing trial because of corruption allegations.

A former governor of Benue State and a top contender in PDP national chairmanship race, faces corruption charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Many of the corruption cases involving politically exposed persons are stuck in court for years unending.

Corrupt politicians attack anti-graft agencies

The coalition also addressed other corruption-related matters on Thursday.

Pointing at the seeming lack of deterrence against coruption in Nigeria, Mr Musa said “many serving lawmakers and ministers have corruption allegations against them. This is producing a culture of impunity, where politicians engage in corrupt practices without fear of consequences.”

He also noted that instead surrendering themselves for trial, many politically exposed persons facing corruption allegations resort to “malicious attacks and deliberate efforts to blackmail anti-corruption agencies through sponsorship of influencers, incentivised opinion publications in some national dailies, online and electronic platforms, all targeted at discouraging anti-corruption efforts and shielding the kleptocrats from a thorough investigation.”.

Mr Musa who doubles as the chair of board of trustees, Amnesty International in Nigeria, blamed “judicial corruption” as a major obstacle to the country’s anti-corruption measures.”

“The looters have repeatedly used their influence to manipulate the judicial process and system, to block and/or delay the arrest or prosecution of suspects,” he said.

Inadequate budget hampering anti-corruption agencies

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Chido Onumah, said inadequate budgetary allocations to key anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police, have hampered their ability to effectively investigate and prosecute corruption cases.

Mr Onumah said the recruitment of young people into criminal activities, including cybercrime and human trafficking, poses a grave threat to Nigeria’s future.

He added that the exploitation of vulnerable youth by corrupt politicians exacerbates societal instability and perpetuates the cycle of corruption.

He said the recent withdrawal of police personnel from the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has raised concerns about the impartiality and independence of law enforcement agencies.

He explained that the move, viewed as an attempt to obstruct ongoing corruption investigations, underscores the challenges faced by sub-national anti-corruption institutions in Nigeria.

He requested the reinstatement of police personnel withdrawn from the Kano Anti-corruption Commission boss.

“We urge IGP Egbetokun to promptly reinstate the police personnel withdrawn from the Kano State Anti-Corruption Commission, to facilitate the effective execution of Commission’s duties. Nigeria Police must avoid actions that may portray it as being submissive to politicians,” he said.

Mr Onumah urged the government to adopt a comprehensive approach in tackling corruption.

He admonished the judiciary to uphold its independence and integrity.

In a remark, Jibrin Ibrahim of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) shed light on how corruption is undermining Nigeria.

He accused the judiciary of its inability to check corrupt officers and use the instrumentality of the law to punish offenders.

He added that there are concerted efforts by political actors to thwart the efforts of anti-corruption agencies, making their work impossible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

