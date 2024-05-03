Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that a policy that would enforce road worthiness of truck heads plying roads in the state would implemented.

Addressing the Minister Stateate for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, and his entourage, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, after visiting the site of last Saturday’s explosion on Thursday, Mr Abiodun said attention would also be paid to gas cylinders used by the trucks to ensure quality and standard.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, the governor said the steps became necessary for gas utilisation’s preponderance.

“I was very worried when the report of the incident reached me, and the reason for that is that Ogun State is the industrial capital of Nigeria with over 6,000 manufacturing industries and companies. We enjoy gas reticulation more than any other state in Nigeria.

“With the explosion of questions were asked as to what happened, how it happened, and the lessons learnt. We have received a preliminary report from the Ministry of Environment.

“We have taken some steps to forestall future occurrences. We have shut down the company involved to conduct a safety audit, and investigations are ongoing to determine the immediate cause of the incident and how to ensure that it does not repeat itself,” he said.

Mr Abiodun stated that the state would ensure truck heads that convey gas are roadworthy. “We are going to put in place a policy that enforces road worthiness of trucks and looks at issues around standards. These issues will govern quality and assure us of the quality of the gas cylinders.”

The governor told the entourage that he was worried about how the public would perceive the incident, especially with the constitution of the Presidential Task Force on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to deepen the provision, utilisation and off-take of gas across the country.

He stressed the need for the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to be up and doing, as the gas industry was fast evolving, noting that it was necessary to ensure adequate regulation of the industry.

While appreciating President Bola Tinubu for commiserating with the government and the people of the state on the incident, Mr Abiodun assured that his administration would collaborate with the federal government to find out the immediate cause and what needed to be done to guide against future occurrence and how to support those affected.

“I am glad that you have come and demonstrated that utmost responsiveness and concern, which is heartwarming. I am sure that your comilf will assure the people of Ogun State that they are not alone in this incident and we, both the state and the federal government, are cooperating and collaborating to find a solution to the incident,” the governor said.

Speaking earlier, Mr Ekpo said he was in the state as the minister in charge of gas on behalf of the president, to assess the extent of damage done by the explosion and report the same for a proper and prompt response.

While sympathising with the families of the victims and those who lost property and businesses, the minister said despite the incident, there was a need to continue with the CNG initiative to drive the economy as it is the cleanest source of energy.

Mr Ekpo said he came with managers of the gas industry to find out what happened with a view to looking at how to address it to prevent future occurrences, even as he appreciated the governor for rising up to the occasion to assuage the sufferings of the people.

“Let me assure you that at the Ministry, we are taking gas infrastructure very seriously and by the time we complete the AKK, the conveyance of gas through the visual means will be reduced.

“We are also working to ensure that the company pipes the gas to end users so that we do away with these unforeseen circumstances that took place here,” the minister added.

Speaking while receiving the minister and the deputy governor of Ogun State in his company premises, the Managing Director of Gasco Marin Segun Ogunwunmi described the gas explosion as unfortunate, as the company, over the last five years since it commenced operations, had recorded no incident.

He said facilities at the company were top notch while the drivers were trained by officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

“The premises, too, are checked regularly to ensure compliance with safety standards,” he said.

